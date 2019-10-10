CBA Consumer Bankers Association : Statement on Fed Regulatory Right-Sizing Vote

CBA Statement on Fed Regulatory Right-Sizing Vote

WASHINGTON - Consumer Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Hunt released the following statement after the Federal Reserve Board of Governors voted to tailor prudential regulatory standards consistent with the bipartisan Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, S. 2155:

'We appreciate the Fed taking steps to right-size regulations, as recommended in the bipartisan Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act.

'Since the financial crisis, the nation's largest banks have more than doubled their capital levels and all passed annual stress tests. Regulations should be tailored for the strength of our banking industry and adjust as necessary to balance oversight with ensuring banks can continue meeting consumer needs, fostering economic growth and ensuring financial stability.'

