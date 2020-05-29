CBA on OCC 'Valid When Made' Final Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Consumer Bankers Association today released the following statement after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a final rule clarifying the 'valid when made' standard on the sale and purchase of loans:

'CBA appreciates the OCC's efforts to clarify years of uncertainty caused by the Madden case,' said CBA President and CEO Richard Hunt.

'The final rule is a positive development and will allow the nation's banks to further fulfill the needs of consumers and continue operating in a safe and sound manner.'

