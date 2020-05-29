Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBA on OCC “Valid When Made” Final Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

CBA on OCC 'Valid When Made' Final Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Consumer Bankers Association today released the following statement after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a final rule clarifying the 'valid when made' standard on the sale and purchase of loans:

'CBA appreciates the OCC's efforts to clarify years of uncertainty caused by the Madden case,' said CBA President and CEO Richard Hunt.

'The final rule is a positive development and will allow the nation's banks to further fulfill the needs of consumers and continue operating in a safe and sound manner.'

###

About the Consumer Bankers Association:

The Consumer Bankers Association represents America's leading retail banks. We promote policies to create a stronger industry and economy. Established in 1919, CBA's corporate member institutions account for 1.7 million jobs in America, extend roughly $4 trillion in consumer loans and provide $275 billion in small business loans annually. Follow us on Twitter @consumerbankers.

Disclaimer

CBA - Consumer Bankers Association published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 20:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:41pGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pPresident Donald J. Trump Is Protecting America From China's Efforts To Steal Technology And Intellectual Property
PU
04:40pLandec Corporation Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50K Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
04:39pAPPLIED MATERIALS INC /DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pUNITED STATES STEEL : U. S. Steel Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
04:38pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pFRANCHISE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pNEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pFULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pPARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2Wall Street ends mostly up; Trump comments on China but takes no action on trade
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
5LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group