CBB Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Including Full Year Return on Assets of 1.50% and Return on Average Equity of 13.49%
01/28/2019 | 09:05am EST
CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQB: CBBI), the holding
company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net
income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.7 million, or $0.35 per
diluted share, an increase of 260.8% compared to $1.0 million or $0.10
per diluted share of net income in the same period last year.
Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31,
2018 of $16.7 million or $1.60 per diluted share, an increase of 38.2%
from the $12.1 million or $1.16 per diluted share of net income for the
same period in 2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 net income generated returns on average assets
(“ROA”) and returns on average equity (“ROE”) of 1.25% and 11.16%
respectively, with both measures up from the same quarter in 2017. For
the full-year 2018, ROA and ROE were 1.50% and 13.49%, respectively. The
fourth quarter and full year financial performance was driven by loan
portfolio growth and over $189.4 million in year-to-date SBA loan
originations and the lower federal tax rate in 2018. The fourth quarter
and year ended December 31 2017 included a write-down of the Company’s
deferred tax asset of approximately $2.0 million related the enactment
of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on December 22,
2017. Excluding the impact of the write down of the Company’s net
deferred tax asset, net income would have been $3.0 million, or $0.29
per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $14.1 million, or
$1.35 per diluted share, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.
Joanne Kim, President and CEO, commented that “while we are pleased with
our financial performance for 2018, we are starting to see the impact of
higher interest rates being reflected in our funding costs, along with a
slowdown in SBA loan originations and an increase in SBA loan
prepayments. Additionally, the premiums we historically earned on SBA
loan sales have declined from an average premium of over 10% for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017 to less than 7% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018. Accordingly, we may begin to hold more SBA loan
production on our balance sheet.”
Ms. Kim further commented, “With regard to our non-interest expenses, we
added to staff and spent more in professional fees, primarily in the
compliance area.”
Net Interest Income and Margin:
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $12.2
million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 20.0% over the same period last
year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income
improved to $46.2 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 18.3% over
the corresponding period last year. The increase in net interest income
was primarily driven by loan growth and higher SBA loan discount
accretion combined with approximately 55% of our loan portfolio having
adjustable rates. Average loans (including loans receivable and loans
held for sale) outstanding increased from $805.6 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017 to $922.0 million for the quarter ended December
31, 2018, an increase of $116.4 million or 14.5% Average loans
outstanding increased from $790.6 million for the year ended December
31, 2017 to $882.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an
increase of $91.6 million or 11.6%.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of 4.32%
compares favorably with the net interest margin of 4.06% in the same
period last year, primarily due to loan yields rising faster than
funding costs. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the margin was
4.30% compared to 4.17% for the corresponding period in 2017. The net
interest margin for the full-year 2018 also benefited from an increase
in SBA loan discount accretion of $1.68 million and the recovery of $535
thousand of non-accrual interest which resulted in an increase in the
reported loan yield by 15 and 6 basis points, respectively. Loan
discount accretion accelerates when the retained portion of an SBA loan
is prepaid.
Partially offsetting the increase in our loan yields was an increase in
our total funding costs, which increased to 1.96% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared with 1.26% or 70 basis points higher from the
quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increases were primarily in money
market accounts and certificates of deposits.
Ms. Kim noted, “On the funding side, we are seeing heightened
competition in deposit pricing. To address this, we are taking steps to
broaden and diversify our funding sources including more emphasis on
savings and money market accounts and less emphasis on short term
certificates of deposit.”
Provision for Loan Losses:
The provision for loan losses for the quarter and year ended December
31, 2018 was $170 thousand and $1.37 million, respectively, compared
with $0 and $514 thousand, respectively, for the corresponding periods
last year. Nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2018 were $410
thousand and the coverage ratio of the allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming assets was over 24 times, compared with year earlier
levels of $2.5 million, or 3.5 times coverage, respectively. The
provision for loan losses for the quarter and year ended December 31,
2018 reflect the Bank’s continued strong loan credit quality metrics and
continued growth of the loan portfolio.
Noninterest Income:
Noninterest income for quarterly periods in 2018 were $1.3 million, $2.2
million, $3.5 million and $3.3 million (Q4, Q3, Q2 and Q1,
respectively). For the year ended December 31, 2018, noninterest income
was $10.3 million compared to $13.5 million in 2017, a decrease of $3.2
million or 23.7%. The declines in the quarterly and full year periods
were primarily due to the following:
The net premium percentage realized on loans sold in the 2018 quarters
was 6.28%, 8.10%, 9.52%, and 9.71% (Q4, Q3, Q2 and Q1, respectively) on
sales volumes of $23.8 million, $34.7 million, $35.0 million and $34.9
million, respectively. The quarterly gain on the sale of the loans
declined to $996 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
compared to $1.9 million, $2.5 million and $2.4 million, respectively,
three previous quarters of 2018. The decline in the net premium
percentage reflects the rising interest rate environment and increasing
prepayment speeds on SBA loans.
As part of management’s periodic review of the value of its SBA
servicing assets, management looked at various model inputs, including
the discount rate, prepayment speeds and other market conditions such as
the increases in the prime rates and the decline in the premium earned
on SBA loan sales. As a result of this analysis, an impairment charge of
$374 thousand was recorded in noninterest income in the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 and $908 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Noninterest Expense:
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $8.4
million compared to $8.0 million in the corresponding period last year,
an increase of $443 thousand or 5.6%. For the year ended December 31,
2018, noninterest expense was $32.0 million compared to $28.4 million
for the corresponding period last year, an increase of $3.7 million or
12.9%. The primary contributors to the increased noninterest expenses
were a $1.76 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a
$1.13 million increase in professional expense. The increase in salaries
and employee benefits resulted from staffing additions related to
compliance and corporate overhead positions, along with staff additions
and facilities costs associated with two new branch offices and one loan
production department.
Staffing and Salaries:
Salary expense remained relatively flat at $5.0, $5.0 and $4.9 million
for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively. Salary expense for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 was $19.6 million and $17.8 million. The year
over year increase primarily relates to an increase in FTE from 161 at
December 31, 2017 to 187 FTE at December 31, 2018. The increase in FTE
primarily relates to the opening of a new commercial lending department
office, new branches and additional staff to comply with regulatory
requirements.
Occupancy and Equipment:
Occupancy and equipment expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
were $886 thousand, compared to $859 thousand in the corresponding
period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2018, occupancy and
equipment expenses were $3.45 million compared to $2.90 million for the
corresponding period last year, an increase of $544 thousand or 18.8%.
This increase is primarily due to the 2017 openings of the Olympic
branch in Los Angeles, California and the Carrolton branch in Dallas,
Texas.
Professional Fees:
Professional fees for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $1.20
million, compared to $537 thousand in the corresponding period last
year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, professional fees
were $2.59 million compared to $1.46 million for the corresponding
period last year, an increase of $1.13 million or 77.4%. This increase
is due to regulatory compliance requirements and costs associated with
enhancing internal controls over financial reporting.
Income Taxes:
The Company’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
was approximately 25.9%, compared with 80.3% in the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. Comparisons of tax rates between 2018 and 2017 are
impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of December 22, 2017 in which the
federal corporate tax rate decreased to 21.0% from 35.0% for 2018.
Income tax expense for quarter ended December 31, 2017 included an
additional charge of $2.0 million (41.2% plus an additional 39.1% for a
total of 80.3%) relating to the write-down of deferred tax assets due to
the reduction in the federal corporate rate. The effective income tax
rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 27.9% compared to 49.1%
(40.7% plus an additional 8.4%) for the same period last year for the
same reasons discussed above.
Balance Sheet:
Investment Securities:
Investment securities were $104.4 million at December 31, 2018, down
$19.2 million since December 31, 2017 due to principal paydowns that
were not offset by portfolio additions.
Loans Receivable:
Portfolio loans at December 31, 2018 were $875.8 million, an increase of
$88.4 million, or 11.2% since December 31, 2017. This increase is net of
loan portfolio risk reduction activities, which included the $28.4
million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan participations
sold to other institutions.
Ms. Kim further commented that “Organic portfolio loan growth is
expected to slow down in 2019, due to the combined effects of rising
interest rates, economic uncertainties and prepayments as property
owners take advantage of high real estate values and aggressive pricing
and terms from other financial institutions.”
Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality:
The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 was $10.023 million
or 1.14% of portfolio loans compared with $8.653 million or 1.10% of
portfolio loans as of December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans and other
real estate owned REO as of December 31, 2018 was $410 thousand, down
from $2.5 million at December 31, 2017. See Table 10 for additional
details and trends.
SBA Loans Held for Sale:
SBA loans held for sale at December 31, 2018 of $45.7 million are up
$7.7 million from the previous quarter end and up $17.3 million from
December 31, 2017. Management has decided, at least in the near term, to
hold more of its SBA loan production on the balance sheet due to the
expected gain on sale premium being less than 7.0%. These loans are
classified as held for sale on the balance sheet.
SBA loan production for quarter ended December 31, 2018 2018 was $50.1
million compared to $54.5 million in the same quarter last year. SBA
loan production was $189.4 million for the twelve months ended December
31, 2018 compared with $200.6 million in the same period last year. See
the Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data. No new
SBA preferred lender approvals have been received since the start of the
US Government shutdown which, if it continues, will significantly reduce
SBA originations in the first quarter of 2019.
Deposits:
Total deposits grew to $1.01 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase
of $112.9 million or 12.6%, since December 31, 2017. Of this increase,
$100.4 million or 19.8% of the deposit growth was in certificates of
deposit, as a result of several marketing campaigns in 2018 combined
with the 2017 opening of the Olympic, LA Koreatown and Carrollton,
Dallas metro area branches. As noted above, management is taking steps
to broaden and diversify its funding sources including more emphasis on
savings and money market accounts and less emphasis on short term
certificates of deposit. The savings product is now more competitive as
the rate has been increased to 1.70% as of December 31, 2018.
Additionally, the Bank added additional money market tiers and now
offers up to 1.80%% on balances over $1.0 million.
The Bank had $20.0 million and $71.5 million of wholesale certificates
of deposits with the State of California at December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively, which require a pledge of collateral as security. The Bank
utilizes the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stand-by letter of credit
program to satisfy this requirement. The decline in State of California
balances year over year was by design and is part the deposit strategy
discussed above.
Borrowings:
Borrowings at December 31, 2018 consisted of $10.0 million of FHLB (San
Francisco) term advances due in 2020, down $50 million from December 31,
2017. Borrowing capacity at the FHLB was $359 million (with $326 million
being available or 91% availability) at December 31, 2018 compared to
$232 million (with $94 million being available or 41% availability) as
of December 31, 2017. The increase in capacity of $127 million and
availability of $232 million represents lower overnight borrowings,
lower usage under the stand-by letter requirement (due to lower State of
California deposits) and from additional loan collateral pledged to the
FHLB.
Capital:
Stockholder’s equity at December 31, 2018 was $131.9 million compared to
$115.2 million at December 31, 2017. This represents an increase of
$16.7 million or 14.5% over the prior period. Book value per share at
quarter end was $13.06 compared with $11.48 at December 31, 2017, an
increase of $1.58 per share or 13.7%. Capital growth during the year
primarily consisted of net income of $16.7 million, partially offset by
an increase in unrealized losses on investment securities of $762
thousand.
All regulatory capital ratios increased at December 31, 2018 from their
levels at December 31, 2017. The change in the ratios is due to net
capital growth, substantially from retained earnings, growing faster
than loan balances. Additionally, all regulatory capital levels and
ratios exceed the minimum required to be considered “Well Capitalized”
as defined for bank regulatory purposes and in compliance with the fully
phased-in Basel III requirements, which go into effect on January 1,
2019, as shown on Table 11 in this press release.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank,
a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small- to
medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has
eight full service branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Dallas Counties;
two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and six
loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Utah and Washington.
For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These
statements may be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,”
“believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,”
“likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,”
“should,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases, including
references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon
various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of
management’s experience and its perception of historical trends, current
conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it
believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are
not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks,
uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s
control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from
future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that
could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the
timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to
circumstances beyond the Company’s control; increases in competitive
pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial
institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce
interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate
values may adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank;
unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in
accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s
financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate
and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company’s
financial condition or results of operations; general economic
conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which
the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets
or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently
anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the
Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or
expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or
breaches of information technology security systems; success or
consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or
expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters
before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in
the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer
than the Company anticipates.
Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow;
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table
1
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
December 31,
|
|
$
|
%
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
16,256
|
|
|
$
|
15,661
|
|
|
$
|
595
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,471
|
|
|
$
|
3,785
|
|
30.4
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
59,347
|
|
|
$
|
46,703
|
|
|
$
|
12,644
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
4,035
|
|
|
|
3,678
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,287
|
|
|
|
1,748
|
|
76.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
13,188
|
|
|
|
7,680
|
|
|
|
5,508
|
|
|
71.7
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
12,221
|
|
|
|
11,983
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
10,184
|
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
46,159
|
|
|
|
39,023
|
|
|
|
7,136
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
(57.5
|
%)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
856
|
|
|
166.5
|
%
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
12,051
|
|
|
|
11,583
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
10,184
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
44,789
|
|
|
|
38,509
|
|
|
|
6,280
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
996
|
|
|
|
1,937
|
|
|
|
(941
|
)
|
|
(48.6
|
%)
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
(863
|
)
|
(46.4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
7,847
|
|
|
|
9,321
|
|
|
|
(1,474
|
)
|
|
(15.8
|
%)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(141.7
|
%)
|
SBA servicing fee income, net
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
(41.1
|
%)
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
(335
|
)
|
(65.2
|
%)
|
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
|
(586
|
)
|
|
(31.3
|
%)
|
SBA servicing right impairment
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
|
|
(534
|
)
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
(30.0
|
%)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|
|
|
|
(908
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(908
|
)
|
|
(100.0
|
%)
|
Service charges and other income
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
(15.5
|
%)
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
(10.9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
|
(92
|
)
|
|
(4.1
|
%)
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
(952
|
)
|
|
(42.6
|
%)
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
|
|
(1,631
|
)
|
(55.9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
10,338
|
|
|
|
13,544
|
|
|
|
(3,206
|
)
|
|
(23.7
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
4,988
|
|
|
|
4,956
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
4,941
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
19,605
|
|
|
|
17,846
|
|
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
3,445
|
|
|
|
2,901
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
Marketing expense
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
26.6
|
%
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
47.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
Professional expense
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
122.5
|
%
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
116.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
2,593
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
77.4
|
%
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
901
|
|
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
|
(401
|
)
|
|
(30.8
|
%)
|
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
|
(414
|
)
|
(31.5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
5,398
|
|
|
|
5,267
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
8,403
|
|
|
|
8,023
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
7,960
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
32,036
|
|
|
|
28,364
|
|
|
|
3,672
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
4,933
|
|
|
|
5,797
|
|
|
|
(864
|
)
|
|
(14.9
|
%)
|
|
|
5,140
|
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
(4.0
|
%)
|
|
|
|
23,091
|
|
|
|
23,689
|
|
|
|
(598
|
)
|
|
(2.5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
(10.4
|
%)
|
|
|
4,127
|
|
|
|
(2,849
|
)
|
(69.0
|
%)
|
|
|
|
6,433
|
|
|
|
11,639
|
|
|
|
(5,206
|
)
|
|
(44.7
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,655
|
|
|
$
|
4,371
|
|
|
$
|
(716
|
)
|
|
(16.4
|
%)
|
|
$
|
1,013
|
|
|
$
|
2,642
|
|
260.8
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
16,658
|
|
|
$
|
12,050
|
|
|
$
|
4,608
|
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
25.9
|
%
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
80.3
|
%
|
|
|
(54.4
|
%)
|
(67.7
|
%)
|
|
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
|
(21.3
|
%)
|
|
(43.3
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding number of shares ¹
|
|
|
10,102,161
|
|
|
|
10,091,294
|
|
|
|
10,867
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
10,033,110
|
|
|
|
69,051
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,102,161
|
|
|
|
10,033,110
|
|
|
|
69,051
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS ¹
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
(18.2
|
%)
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
260.0
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1.66
|
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
Diluted EPS¹
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
(16.7
|
%)
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
250.0
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
|
1.51
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
(17.2
|
%)
|
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
220.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
11.16
|
%
|
|
|
13.77
|
%
|
|
|
(2.6
|
%)
|
|
(19.0
|
%)
|
|
|
3.46
|
%
|
|
|
7.70
|
%
|
222.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.49
|
%
|
|
|
10.92
|
%
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
23.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio²
|
|
|
62.22
|
%
|
|
|
56.42
|
%
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
60.76
|
%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
56.70
|
%
|
|
|
53.96
|
%
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Yield on interest-earning assets³
|
|
|
5.73
|
%
|
|
|
5.60
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
4.96
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
5.53
|
%
|
|
|
4.98
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
Cost of funds
|
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
58.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
50.7
|
%
|
Net interest margin³
|
|
|
4.32
|
%
|
|
|
4.29
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
|
4.17
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
¹
|
|
Restated for 10% stock dividend declared on 10/02/18
|
²
|
|
Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate
owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision
for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on
sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss)
on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate
owned.
|
³
|
|
Amounts include tax-equivalent adjustments of $192 thousand,
reflecting tax rate of 21% for 2018 and $330 thousand, reflecting
tax rate of 35% for 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
December 31,
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
11,029
|
|
|
$
|
12,228
|
|
|
$
|
(1,199
|
)
|
|
(9.8
|
%)
|
|
$
|
9,353
|
|
|
$
|
1,676
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
|
|
|
97,211
|
|
|
|
119,246
|
|
|
|
(22,035
|
)
|
|
(18.5
|
%)
|
|
|
103,391
|
|
|
|
(6,180
|
)
|
|
(6.0
|
%)
|
|
Investment securities¹
|
|
|
104,431
|
|
|
|
107,406
|
|
|
|
(2,975
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
%)
|
|
|
123,657
|
|
|
|
(19,226
|
)
|
|
(15.5
|
%)
|
|
Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
|
|
|
45,665
|
|
|
|
38,007
|
|
|
|
7,658
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
|
28,346
|
|
|
|
17,319
|
|
|
61.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
|
|
875,797
|
|
|
|
896,580
|
|
|
|
(20,783
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
%)
|
|
|
787,399
|
|
|
|
88,398
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(10,023
|
)
|
|
|
(9,814
|
)
|
|
|
(209
|
)
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
(8,653
|
)
|
|
|
(1,370
|
)
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
865,774
|
|
|
|
886,766
|
|
|
|
(20,992
|
)
|
|
(2.4
|
%)
|
|
|
778,746
|
|
|
|
87,028
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OREO
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
Restricted stock investments
|
|
|
7,879
|
|
|
|
6,879
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
|
6,261
|
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
|
Servicing assets
|
|
|
10,541
|
|
|
|
11,403
|
|
|
|
(862
|
)
|
|
(7.6
|
%)
|
|
|
11,377
|
|
|
|
(836
|
)
|
|
(7.3
|
%)
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
18,519
|
|
|
|
22,346
|
|
|
|
(3,827
|
)
|
|
(17.1
|
%)
|
|
|
17,723
|
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,161,074
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,306
|
|
|
$
|
(43,232
|
)
|
|
(3.6
|
%)
|
|
$
|
1,078,854
|
|
|
$
|
82,220
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
$
|
206,764
|
|
|
$
|
222,018
|
|
|
$
|
(15,254
|
)
|
|
(6.9
|
%)
|
|
$
|
203,641
|
|
|
$
|
3,123
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
801,830
|
|
|
|
835,110
|
|
|
|
(33,280
|
)
|
|
(4.0
|
%)
|
|
|
692,080
|
|
|
|
109,750
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,008,594
|
|
|
|
1,057,128
|
|
|
|
(48,534
|
)
|
|
(4.6
|
%)
|
|
|
895,721
|
|
|
|
112,873
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
(83.3
|
%)
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
10,567
|
|
|
|
9,585
|
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
7,955
|
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,029,161
|
|
|
|
1,076,713
|
|
|
|
(47,552
|
)
|
|
(4.4
|
%)
|
|
|
963,676
|
|
|
|
65,485
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
131,913
|
|
|
|
127,593
|
|
|
|
4,320
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
115,178
|
|
|
|
16,735
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,161,074
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,306
|
|
|
$
|
(43,232
|
)
|
|
(3.6
|
%)
|
|
$
|
1,078,854
|
|
|
$
|
82,220
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
11.39
|
%
|
|
|
11.19
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
11.36
|
%
|
|
|
11.14
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
14.27
|
%
|
|
|
13.47
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
13.63
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
14.24
|
%
|
|
|
13.42
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
13.58
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
14.27
|
%
|
|
|
13.47
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
13.63
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
14.24
|
%
|
|
|
13.42
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
13.58
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
15.42
|
%
|
|
|
14.61
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
14.78
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
15.38
|
%
|
|
|
14.56
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
14.74
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
Book value per share²
|
|
$
|
13.06
|
|
|
$
|
12.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
11.48
|
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio
|
|
|
86.8
|
%
|
|
|
84.8
|
%
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
87.9
|
%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
%)
|
|
(1.2
|
%)
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
(11.6
|
%)
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
$
|
(2,057
|
)
|
|
(83.4
|
%)
|
|
Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
(0.0
|
%)
|
|
(20.0
|
%)
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
(87.1
|
%)
|
|
ALLL as a % of loans receivable
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹
|
|
Includes AFS and HTM
|
²
|
|
Restated for 10% stock dividend declared on 10/02/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
16,256
|
|
|
$
|
15,661
|
|
|
$
|
14,605
|
|
|
$
|
12,825
|
|
|
$
|
12,471
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
4,035
|
|
|
|
3,678
|
|
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
|
2,287
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
12,221
|
|
|
|
11,983
|
|
|
|
11,600
|
|
|
|
10,355
|
|
|
|
10,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
12,051
|
|
|
|
11,583
|
|
|
|
10,800
|
|
|
|
10,355
|
|
|
|
10,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
996
|
|
|
|
1,937
|
|
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
|
2,436
|
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
SBA servicing fee income, net
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
SBA servicing right impairment
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
|
|
(534
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Service charges and other income
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
3,520
|
|
|
|
3,296
|
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
4,988
|
|
|
|
4,956
|
|
|
|
4,923
|
|
|
|
4,738
|
|
|
|
4,941
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
|
839
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
Marketing expense
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
Professional expense
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
901
|
|
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
|
1,315
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
8,403
|
|
|
|
8,023
|
|
|
|
7,953
|
|
|
|
7,657
|
|
|
|
7,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
4,933
|
|
|
|
5,797
|
|
|
|
6,367
|
|
|
|
5,994
|
|
|
|
5,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
4,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,655
|
|
|
$
|
4,371
|
|
|
$
|
4,478
|
|
|
$
|
4,154
|
|
|
$
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
25.9
|
%
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
|
80.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding number of shares ¹
|
|
|
10,102,161
|
|
|
|
10,091,294
|
|
|
|
10,037,510
|
|
|
|
10,033,110
|
|
|
|
10,033,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares for basic EPS¹
|
|
|
10,098,618
|
|
|
|
10,038,095
|
|
|
|
10,035,545
|
|
|
|
10,033,110
|
|
|
|
10,033,110
|
|
Weighted average shares for diluted EPS¹
|
|
|
10,390,326
|
|
|
|
10,389,263
|
|
|
|
10,426,907
|
|
|
|
10,464,580
|
|
|
|
10,450,257
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS ¹
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
Diluted EPS¹
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹
|
|
Restated for 10% stock dividend declared on 10/02/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FTE at the end of period
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Average FTE during the period
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
$
|
111
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
$
|
117
|
|
|
$
|
121
|
|
Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
|
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
Noninterest expense/average assets¹
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
|
2.77
|
%
|
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
11,029
|
|
|
$
|
12,228
|
|
|
$
|
13,349
|
|
|
$
|
9,868
|
|
|
$
|
9,353
|
|
|
Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
|
|
|
97,211
|
|
|
|
119,246
|
|
|
|
77,018
|
|
|
|
80,468
|
|
|
|
103,391
|
|
|
Investment securities¹
|
|
|
104,431
|
|
|
|
107,406
|
|
|
|
112,022
|
|
|
|
117,634
|
|
|
|
123,657
|
|
|
Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
|
|
|
45,665
|
|
|
|
38,007
|
|
|
|
39,343
|
|
|
|
23,608
|
|
|
|
28,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
|
|
875,797
|
|
|
|
896,580
|
|
|
|
867,280
|
|
|
|
809,281
|
|
|
|
787,399
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(10,023
|
)
|
|
|
(9,814
|
)
|
|
|
(9,377
|
)
|
|
|
(8,556
|
)
|
|
|
(8,653
|
)
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
865,774
|
|
|
|
886,766
|
|
|
|
857,903
|
|
|
|
800,725
|
|
|
|
778,746
|
|
|
1 Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OREO
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Restricted stock investments
|
|
|
7,879
|
|
|
|
6,879
|
|
|
|
6,879
|
|
|
|
6,261
|
|
|
|
6,261
|
|
|
Servicing assets
|
|
|
10,541
|
|
|
|
11,403
|
|
|
|
11,869
|
|
|
|
11,610
|
|
|
|
11,377
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
18,519
|
|
|
|
22,346
|
|
|
|
18,955
|
|
|
|
20,196
|
|
|
|
17,723
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,161,074
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,306
|
|
|
$
|
1,137,338
|
|
|
$
|
1,070,370
|
|
|
$
|
1,078,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
$
|
206,764
|
|
|
$
|
222,018
|
|
|
$
|
197,500
|
|
|
$
|
188,328
|
|
|
$
|
203,641
|
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
801,830
|
|
|
|
835,110
|
|
|
|
788,357
|
|
|
|
742,905
|
|
|
|
692,080
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,008,594
|
|
|
|
1,057,128
|
|
|
|
985,857
|
|
|
|
931,233
|
|
|
|
895,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
10,567
|
|
|
|
9,585
|
|
|
|
8,490
|
|
|
|
10,784
|
|
|
|
7,955
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,029,161
|
|
|
|
1,076,713
|
|
|
|
1,014,347
|
|
|
|
952,017
|
|
|
|
963,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
131,913
|
|
|
|
127,593
|
|
|
|
122,991
|
|
|
|
118,353
|
|
|
|
115,178
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,161,074
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,306
|
|
|
$
|
1,137,338
|
|
|
$
|
1,070,370
|
|
|
$
|
1,078,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
$
|
12,327
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,168
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,508
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,032
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,575
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
703,088
|
|
80.3
|
%
|
|
|
728,322
|
|
81.2
|
%
|
|
|
706,360
|
|
81.4
|
%
|
|
|
668,649
|
|
82.6
|
%
|
|
|
645,211
|
|
81.9
|
%
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
152,381
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
150,892
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
146,654
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
126,057
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
|
122,917
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
|
5,548
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
2,362
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
1,907
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
3,952
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
4,928
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
Gross loans
|
|
|
873,344
|
|
99.7
|
%
|
|
|
894,744
|
|
99.8
|
%
|
|
|
865,429
|
|
99.8
|
%
|
|
|
807,690
|
|
99.8
|
%
|
|
|
785,631
|
|
99.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net deferred loan fees/costs
|
|
|
2,453
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
1,836
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
1,851
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
1,768
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Loans receivable
|
|
$
|
875,797
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
896,580
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
867,280
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
809,281
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
787,399
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
|
$
|
45,665
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,007
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,343
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,608
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,346
|
|
|
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
|
|
$
|
921,462
|
|
|
|
$
|
934,587
|
|
|
|
$
|
906,623
|
|
|
|
$
|
832,889
|
|
|
|
$
|
815,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
|
|
$
|
38,007
|
|
|
$
|
39,343
|
|
|
$
|
23,608
|
|
|
$
|
28,346
|
|
|
$
|
18,626
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,346
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,096
|
|
SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment during the quarter/year
|
|
|
31,640
|
|
|
|
33,832
|
|
|
|
50,856
|
|
|
|
30,377
|
|
|
|
32,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
146,705
|
|
|
|
|
135,039
|
|
SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
|
|
|
(23,766
|
)
|
|
|
(34,745
|
)
|
|
|
(35,015
|
)
|
|
|
(34,923
|
)
|
|
|
(22,618
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(128,449
|
)
|
|
|
|
(124,398
|
)
|
SBA loans principal payment, net of advance
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
(423
|
)
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(937
|
)
|
|
|
|
(391
|
)
|
SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
|
|
$
|
45,665
|
|
|
$
|
38,007
|
|
|
$
|
39,343
|
|
|
$
|
23,608
|
|
|
$
|
28,346
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,665
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
|
$
|
996
|
|
|
$
|
1,937
|
|
|
$
|
2,478
|
|
|
$
|
2,436
|
|
|
$
|
1,852
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,847
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premium on sale (weighted average)
|
|
|
6.28
|
%
|
|
|
8.10
|
%
|
|
|
9.52
|
%
|
|
|
9.71
|
%
|
|
|
10.41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
8.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
10.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loan production
|
|
$
|
50,054
|
|
|
$
|
41,685
|
|
|
$
|
62,003
|
|
|
$
|
35,681
|
|
|
$
|
54,496
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
189,423
|
|
|
|
$
|
200,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
|
|
$
|
11,403
|
|
|
$
|
11,869
|
|
|
$
|
11,610
|
|
|
$
|
11,377
|
|
|
$
|
11,241
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,377
|
|
|
$
|
9,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
|
3,568
|
|
|
|
3,998
|
|
Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
|
|
|
(404
|
)
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
(398
|
)
|
|
|
(380
|
)
|
|
|
(383
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,581
|
)
|
|
|
(1,449
|
)
|
SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
|
|
|
(641
|
)
|
|
|
(544
|
)
|
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
|
(384
|
)
|
|
|
(237
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,928
|
)
|
|
|
(881
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal before impairment
|
|
|
10,917
|
|
|
|
11,921
|
|
|
|
11,869
|
|
|
|
11,610
|
|
|
|
11,377
|
|
|
|
|
11,436
|
|
|
|
11,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA servicing assets impairment
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
|
(519
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(895
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
SBA servicing liability impairment
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA servicing assets @ end of the quarter/year
|
|
$
|
10,541
|
|
|
$
|
11,403
|
|
|
$
|
11,869
|
|
|
$
|
11,610
|
|
|
$
|
11,377
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,541
|
|
|
$
|
11,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
Balance
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
206,764
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
222,018
|
|
21.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
197,500
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
188,328
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
203,641
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
NOW & MMDA
|
|
|
175,843
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
177,961
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
196,432
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
|
166,960
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
|
169,710
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
19,102
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
17,460
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
19,211
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
18,080
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
15,876
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
TCDs of $250K and under
|
|
|
333,325
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
|
|
347,873
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
|
290,449
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
286,269
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
|
253,015
|
|
28.2
|
%
|
TCDs of $250K over
|
|
|
154,748
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
|
157,126
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
125,687
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
114,521
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
|
|
103,915
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
Wholesale TCDs
|
|
|
118,812
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
134,690
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
156,578
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
157,075
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
149,564
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
1,008,594
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,057,128
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
985,857
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
931,233
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
895,721
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recap:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
206,764
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
222,018
|
|
21.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
197,500
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
188,328
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
203,641
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
NOW & MMDA
|
|
|
175,843
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
177,961
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
196,432
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
|
166,960
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
|
169,710
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
19,102
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
17,460
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
19,211
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
18,080
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
15,876
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
TCDs of $250K and under
|
|
|
333,325
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
|
|
347,873
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
|
290,449
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
286,269
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
|
253,015
|
|
28.2
|
%
|
Core Deposits
|
|
|
735,034
|
|
72.9
|
%
|
|
|
765,312
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
|
703,592
|
|
71.4
|
%
|
|
|
659,637
|
|
70.8
|
%
|
|
|
642,242
|
|
71.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TCDs of $250K over
|
|
|
154,748
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
|
157,126
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
125,687
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
114,521
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
|
|
103,915
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
Wholesale TCDs
|
|
|
118,812
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
134,690
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
156,578
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
157,075
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
149,564
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
Noncore Deposits
|
|
|
273,560
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
291,816
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
|
282,265
|
|
28.6
|
%
|
|
|
271,596
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
|
|
253,479
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
1,008,594
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,057,128
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
985,857
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
931,233
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
895,721
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th Qtr.
|
|
3rd Qtr.
|
|
2nd Qtr.
|
|
1st Qtr.
|
|
4th Qtr.
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
|
$
|
9,814
|
|
|
$
|
9,377
|
|
|
$
|
8,556
|
|
|
$
|
8,653
|
|
|
$
|
8,249
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
Balance at the end of period
|
|
$
|
10,023
|
|
|
$
|
9,814
|
|
|
$
|
9,377
|
|
|
$
|
8,556
|
|
|
$
|
8,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming Assets:¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over 90 days still accruing
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
2,105
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
2,105
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
410
|
|
|
$
|
464
|
|
|
$
|
520
|
|
|
$
|
2,105
|
|
|
$
|
2,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classified Assets:¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Substandard
|
|
$
|
15,984
|
|
|
$
|
16,617
|
|
|
$
|
10,889
|
|
|
$
|
12,107
|
|
|
$
|
10,103
|
|
|
Doubtful
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total classified loans
|
|
$
|
15,984
|
|
|
$
|
16,617
|
|
|
$
|
10,889
|
|
|
$
|
12,107
|
|
|
$
|
10,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total classified assets
|
|
$
|
16,009
|
|
|
$
|
16,642
|
|
|
$
|
10,889
|
|
|
$
|
12,107
|
|
|
$
|
10,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing TDR loans:
|
|
$
|
5,144
|
|
|
$
|
4,325
|
|
|
$
|
2,148
|
|
|
$
|
1,155
|
|
|
$
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delinquent Loans:¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
$
|
3,551
|
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
|
$
|
3,307
|
|
|
$
|
1,844
|
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
90 days or more past due and still accruing
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Nonaccrual
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
2,105
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
Total delinquent loans
|
|
$
|
3,936
|
|
|
$
|
670
|
|
|
$
|
3,827
|
|
|
$
|
3,949
|
|
|
$
|
2,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs to average loans²
|
|
|
(0.02
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
%)
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
(0.20
|
%)
|
|
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
Classified loans to loans receivable
|
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
|
|
1.85
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
Classified loans to Tier 1 and ALLL
|
|
|
11.26
|
%
|
|
|
12.09
|
%
|
|
|
8.23
|
%
|
|
|
9.54
|
%
|
|
|
8.16
|
%
|
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
0.96
|
%
|
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
|
Classified assets to Tier 1 and ALLL
|
|
|
11.28
|
%
|
|
|
12.11
|
%
|
|
|
8.23
|
%
|
|
|
9.54
|
%
|
|
|
8.16
|
%
|
|
ALLL to loans receivable
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
|
|
1.08
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
ALLL to nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
2603.4
|
%
|
|
|
2235.5
|
%
|
|
|
1803.3
|
%
|
|
|
406.5
|
%
|
|
|
350.8
|
%
|
|
ALLL to nonperforming loans
|
|
|
2603.4
|
%
|
|
|
2235.5
|
%
|
|
|
1803.3
|
%
|
|
|
406.5
|
%
|
|
|
350.8
|
%
|
|
ALLL to nonperforming assets
|
|
|
2444.6
|
%
|
|
|
2115.1
|
%
|
|
|
1803.3
|
%
|
|
|
406.5
|
%
|
|
|
350.8
|
%
|
|
Texas ratio ³
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net of SBA guaranteed balance
|
2
|
|
Includes loans held-for-sale
|
3
|
|
Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ALLL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Capitalized
|
|
Adequately Capitalized
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Regulatory
|
|
BASEL III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Requirement
|
|
Fully Phased In
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
11.39
|
%
|
|
|
11.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
11.39
|
%
|
|
|
11.34
|
%
|
|
|
11.06
|
%
|
Bank
|
|
5.00
|
%
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
|
|
11.36
|
%
|
|
|
11.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
11.37
|
%
|
|
|
11.30
|
%
|
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
14.27
|
%
|
|
|
13.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.25
|
%
|
|
|
13.66
|
%
|
|
|
13.63
|
%
|
Bank
|
|
6.50
|
%
|
|
7.00
|
%
|
|
|
14.24
|
%
|
|
|
13.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.22
|
%
|
|
|
13.61
|
%
|
|
|
13.58
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
14.27
|
%
|
|
|
13.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.25
|
%
|
|
|
13.66
|
%
|
|
|
13.63
|
%
|
Bank
|
|
8.00
|
%
|
|
8.50
|
%
|
|
|
14.24
|
%
|
|
|
13.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.22
|
%
|
|
|
13.61
|
%
|
|
|
13.58
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
15.42
|
%
|
|
|
14.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.36
|
%
|
|
|
14.76
|
%
|
|
|
14.78
|
%
|
Bank
|
|
10.00
|
%
|
|
10.50
|
%
|
|
|
15.38
|
%
|
|
|
14.56
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.34
|
%
|
|
|
14.72
|
%
|
|
|
14.74
|
%
|
Common equity/total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.36
|
%
|
|
|
10.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
10.81
|
%
|
|
|
11.06
|
%
|
|
|
10.68
|
%
|
Common equity per share¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.06
|
|
|
$
|
12.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.25
|
|
|
$
|
11.80
|
|
|
$
|
11.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹
|
|
Restated for 10% stock dividend declared on 10/02/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 12
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans ¹
|
|
$
|
922,000
|
|
|
$
|
14,903
|
|
6.41
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
926,542
|
|
|
$
|
14,578
|
|
6.24
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
864,073
|
|
|
$
|
13,579
|
|
6.30
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
814,600
|
|
|
$
|
11,787
|
|
5.87
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
805,581
|
|
|
$
|
11,567
|
|
5.70
|
%
|
Investment securities²
|
|
|
105,595
|
|
|
|
693
|
|
2.60
|
%
|
|
|
|
110,205
|
|
|
|
683
|
|
2.46
|
%
|
|
|
|
115,447
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
120,944
|
|
|
|
699
|
|
2.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
96,789
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
|
|
|
93,372
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
2.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
69,127
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
1.91
|
%
|
|
|
|
64,553
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
1.76
|
%
|
|
|
|
75,473
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
95,703
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
Other earning assets
|
|
|
6,933
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
10.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,879
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
6.57
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,750
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
5.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,261
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
6.93
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,254
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
6.41
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets ²
|
|
|
1,127,900
|
|
|
|
16,304
|
|
5.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,112,753
|
|
|
|
15,708
|
|
5.60
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,050,823
|
|
|
|
14,654
|
|
5.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,017,278
|
|
|
|
12,873
|
|
5.13
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,004,327
|
|
|
|
12,559
|
|
4.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
12,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
29,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
41,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(9,829
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,409
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,619
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,650
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,274
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
1,159,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,147,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,085,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,049,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,038,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
6,936
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,861
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,434
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,725
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
167,659
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
181,302
|
|
|
|
664
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
166,317
|
|
|
|
556
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
168,083
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
174,102
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
18,309
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
17,628
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
19,075
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
17,219
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
|
|
15,457
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
615,224
|
|
|
|
3,239
|
|
2.09
|
%
|
|
|
|
596,306
|
|
|
|
2,836
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
|
|
561,875
|
|
|
|
2,301
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
527,428
|
|
|
|
1,865
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
512,407
|
|
|
|
1,726
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
808,128
|
|
|
|
3,993
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
797,097
|
|
|
|
3,574
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
748,969
|
|
|
|
2,933
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
|
|
|
714,164
|
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
703,691
|
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
22,066
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
1.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
16,490
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
1.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
30,889
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
16,632
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
818,128
|
|
|
|
4,035
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
819,163
|
|
|
|
3,678
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
765,459
|
|
|
|
3,005
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
|
|
|
745,053
|
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
720,323
|
|
|
|
2,287
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
201,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
193,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
194,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
10,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,728
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
129,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,159,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,147,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,085,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,049,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,038,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin²
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
$
|
1,009,829
|
|
|
$
|
3,993
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
990,827
|
|
|
$
|
3,574
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
939,277
|
|
|
$
|
2,933
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
892,343
|
|
|
$
|
2,354
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
898,057
|
|
|
$
|
2,221
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds
|
|
$
|
1,019,829
|
|
|
$
|
4,035
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,012,893
|
|
|
$
|
3,678
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
955,767
|
|
|
$
|
3,005
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
923,232
|
|
|
$
|
2,470
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
914,689
|
|
|
$
|
2,287
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹
|
|
Includes loans held-for-sale
|
²
|
|
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the
current statutory federal tax rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contractual yield
|
|
$
|
13,540
|
|
|
5.83
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,313
|
|
|
5.70
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,064
|
|
|
5.60
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,825
|
|
|
5.39
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,717
|
|
|
5.28
|
%
|
|
SBA discount accretion
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
|
Prepayment penalties & late fees
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
Amortization of net deferred costs
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
(0.05
|
%)
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
(0.07
|
%)
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
(0.09
|
%)
|
|
|
(167
|
)
|
|
(0.08
|
%)
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
|
(0.04
|
%)
|
|
Interest recognized on nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
As reported yield on loans
|
|
$
|
14,903
|
|
|
6.41
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,578
|
|
|
6.24
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,579
|
|
|
6.30
|
%
|
|
$
|
11,787
|
|
|
5.87
|
%
|
|
$
|
11,567
|
|
|
5.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 14
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
Avg Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans ¹
|
|
$
|
882,221
|
|
|
$
|
54,847
|
|
6.22
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
790,627
|
|
|
$
|
44,054
|
|
5.57
|
%
|
Investment securities²
|
|
|
112,998
|
|
|
|
2,767
|
|
2.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
78,631
|
|
|
|
1,781
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
|
|
|
75,662
|
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
1.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
68,613
|
|
|
|
789
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
Other earning assets
|
|
|
6,708
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
7.57
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,067
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
6.74
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets ²
|
|
|
1,077,589
|
|
|
|
59,539
|
|
5.53
|
%
|
|
|
|
943,938
|
|
|
|
47,033
|
|
4.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
12,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
29,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
42,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(9,131
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,465
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
1,110,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
975,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
2,995
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,080
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
170,868
|
|
|
|
2,314
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
172,059
|
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
18,060
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
1.62
|
%
|
|
|
|
13,901
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
1.63
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
575,506
|
|
|
|
10,241
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
466,482
|
|
|
|
5,594
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
767,429
|
|
|
|
12,854
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
654,522
|
|
|
|
7,441
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
19,810
|
|
|
|
334
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
|
17,100
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
787,239
|
|
|
|
13,188
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
671,622
|
|
|
|
7,680
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
191,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
9,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
123,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,110,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
975,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
46,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin²
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
$
|
958,480
|
|
|
$
|
12,854
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
841,499
|
|
|
$
|
7,441
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds
|
|
$
|
978,290
|
|
|
$
|
13,188
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
858,599
|
|
|
$
|
7,680
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹
|
|
Includes loans held-for-sale
|
²
|
|
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the
current statutory federal tax rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 15
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contractual yield
|
|
$
|
49,641
|
|
|
5.63
|
%
|
|
$
|
40,864
|
|
|
5.17
|
%
|
SBA discount accretion
|
|
|
4,936
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
Prepayment penalties & late fees
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
Amortization of net deferred costs
|
|
|
(515
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
%)
|
|
|
(457
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
%)
|
Interest recognized on nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
As reported yield on loans
|
|
$
|
54,847
|
|
|
6.22
|
%
|
|
$
|
44,054
|
|
|
5.57
|
%
|
|