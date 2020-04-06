Log in
CBB Treasury Bills fully subscribed (April 6th, 2020)

04/06/2020 | 07:13am EDT
Published on 6 April 2020
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain 6th April 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 8th April 2020 and the maturity date is 8th July 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.29% compared to 2.21 of the previous issue on 1st April 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.425% with the lowest accepted price being 99.352%.

This is issue No. 1803 (ISIN BH0002E75679) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 11:12:08 UTC
