CBB Treasury Bills fully subscribed (June 29th, 2020)

Published on 29 June 2020

Manama, Bahrain 29th June 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 1st July 2020 and the maturity date is 30th September 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.31% compared to 2.32% of the previous issue on 24th June 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.419% with the lowest accepted price being 99.410%.

This is issue No. 1815 (ISIN BH00040895U3) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

