CBB Treasury Bills fully subscribed (September 7th, 2020)

Published on 7 September 2020

Manama, Bahrain 7th September 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 9th September 2020 and the maturity date is 9th December 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.24% equivalent to the previous issue on 2nd September 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.437% with the lowest accepted price being 99.434%.

This is issue No. 1825 (ISIN BH000E1572I8) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

