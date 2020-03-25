CBB's Monthly Issue of Treasury Bills Fully Subscribed (March 25th, 2020)

Published on 25 March 2020

Manama, Bahrain - 25th March 2020 - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been Subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 29th March 2020 and the maturity date is 27th September 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.68% compared to 2.47% of the previous issue on 1st March 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.665%, with the lowest accepted price being 98.555%.

This is issue No. 1801 (ISIN BH0004181H96) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

