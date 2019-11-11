CBD Black Friday Savings for Infinite CBD Wholesale Customers; 20% off Sitewide

Lakewood, CO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD today announced that all Wholesale accounts will receive 20 percent off sitewide between November 11th and 15th for Black Friday savings. Offering the biggest sale of the year two weeks before Black Friday allows Wholesale customers to pass the savings onto the end consumer, for the best retail deals and pricing in store.

"It's finally that time of year again! The holiday season is right around the corner which means friends, family, delicious food and lots of reminiscing about the good ole days. As a token of our appreciation the Infinite CBD family is excited to show how grateful we are to all of our customers by extending this additional savings onto them, which they can do the same for their people as well. My team is dedicated to helping prepare our clients with all the ammunition they need for a successful Black Friday. This year really flew by and before we exit 2019, I'm excited to grow our network with new Wholesale customers to join us in providing people with the best quality CBD options on the market!" said Matt Como, Sales Manager.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year for many Infinite CBD Wholesale customers. To capitalize on the increased traffic in shops, Infinite CBD suggests Wholesalers discount products at 40 percent off for retail customers who visit on Friday, November 29.

Best seller deals

Delivery Guarantee

All orders will be fulfilled, shipped and delivered on or before November 27th. This provides enough time for shops to take inventory and stock the shelves with high quality CBD products that offer the largest savings.

If a Wholesale order is placed on or before November 15th, Infinite CBD guarantees delivery in time for Black Friday.

Products for every industry

Infinite CBD manufactures a wide variety of products for every industry. No matter the market, Wholesale accounts can take advantage of 20 percent off as a way to offer low-price CBD products to customers. This is also a great time for businesses to introduce new products into stores, services, or a customers lifestyle. Common industries which sell CBD products are:

Fitness

Beauty

Health and Wellness

Smoke Shops

Travel/Hospitality

Gaming

Retail

How to place an order

For existing Wholesale customers, place an order three ways:

Login to your Wholesale account to place an order online Email your Sales Representative Call your Sales Representative

How to set up a Wholesale account

Before taking advantage of 20 percent off for Black Friday, customers must register with a Wholesale account. During registration, the following information will need to be provided: basic business information, tax ID number, sales tax license, and W9 Form. All registrations are reviewed and approved within one business day. Learn more about our Wholesale Program.

Once approved as a Wholesaler, place an order three ways:

Login to your Wholesale account to place an order online Call (303)562-1645 to speak with the Wholesale department Email sales@infinitecbd.com with your order

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online retail and wholesale customers in hopes to improve their quality of life. CBD or cannabidiol helps our customers manage pain, seizures, stress, anxiety, and more. Learn more about what customers say about Infinite CBD.

Attachment

Ali Munk Infinite CBD 7206246542 ali@infinitecbd.com