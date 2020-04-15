Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:16am EDT

DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD  / Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products and the owner of CBD Social Network, today introduces our new team.

The new CEO Marcel R. Gamma has over three decades of financial and entrepreneurial experience and held senior executive positions with UBS, Hewlett Packard, Credit Suisse, Swiss Air Group and finally as Founder and Managing Partner of GAMMA, a very successful business development company.

Our new Secretary and Head of Product Development, Brent LaGrange, is a biomechanics specialist and biochemist with expertise in the formulation of CBD products and unique concepts of healing injuries and illness developed through education and research over the last 20 years.

We are excited to be part of the Swiss Industry Ventures, AG umbrella.  SIV's goal is to acquire, grow and support cannabis and hemp companies with revenue streams of $1 - $5 million over the next twelve months. SIV seeks to capitalize on the huge need for raw biomass and distillate in Switzerland. CBDD is able to source products in USA at low prices not available in Switzerland or the EU.  Switzerland also has a desperate need for our newest product, Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer.  Our first run of Hand Sanitizer is sold out and we expect to have more available next week.  We will be offering a special price for our Hand Sanitizer on our ecommerce site, https://blackpearlcbd.com/.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is making Black Pearl CBD Immune Support available at a drastically reduced price. Typically, this high quality, full-spectrum 25% oil would sell between $200-$300. We have decided to offer our new product at the same price as most other 3.8-10% tinctures. Not only have we drastically reduced the price, but we are offering a free bottle of our Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer with each purchase of Immune Support and free shipping to help you and your family stay healthy during these difficult and uncertain times.

We are also pleased to announce that the CBD Social Network is generating between 15-16,000 views per day and we are very excited about its future.

About CBDD
CBD of Denver is focused on the development of innovative CBD products and creating social networks for those interested in the benefits of CBD and interested in the CBD industry.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-corporate-updates-301040826.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:35aKONE : UltraRopeÂ® to feature in a new luxury hotel tower in Nanjing, China
AQ
08:35aNumuni Confirms $2 Revenue per Unique Install as It Signs Pre-commitment Agreement with Top 50 Worldwide Website Serving 300m+ Unique Visitors per Month
NE
08:35aHempAmericana Announces Launch of HempAmericana Promotional Offer on Groupon.com
NE
08:35aCannaTrac's Contactless Payments Provide a Safer Way for Consumers, Dispensaries and Delivery Services to Operate in a COVID-19 Environment
NE
08:35aArizona Metals Corp. Announces Initial Drill Program at Kay Mine North Zone Returns 4.6m at 6.9%CuEq, 13.5m at 2.9% CuEq, 2.4m at 9.2% CuEq, and 2.7m at 5.4% CuEq
NE
08:35aARIZONA METALS : Announces Initial Drill Program at Kay Mine North Zone Returns 4.6m at 6.9%CuEq, 13.5m at 2.9% CuEq, 2.4m at 9.2% CuEq, and 2.7m at 5.4% CuEq
EQ
08:34aBEST BUY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:34aPROGRESSIVE : Reports March 2020 Results
AQ
08:34aVentilator Manufacturers Unite to Form Ventilator Training Alliance and Create App to Help Frontline Medical Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
08:33aSURGERY PARTNERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group