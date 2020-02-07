Log in
CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Signed Agreement

02/07/2020 | 09:01am EST

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC:CBDD), a full-line CBD / Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products and the owner of CBD Social Network, is pleased to announce that its has signed a definitive agreement with I'M Canabiz, AG with regards to a reverse merger.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CBD of Denver, Inc.)

I'M Canabiz, AG is a privately held company incorporated under the laws of Switzerland. It controls a cannabis farm in Switzerland with approximately $1,000,000 in revenue and is also close to acquiring one and possibly two Swiss-based hemp farms. Cannabis and hemp are legal to grow and sell in Switzerland.

We still have a lot to do to complete the transaction and will keep investors informed of our progress. We are excited to work with the Swiss and are also looking forward to distributing our products in Switzerland and selling Swiss products in USA.

CBD of Denver, Inc. has developed a unique brand of innovative CBD / Hemp products and a CBD social networking website. The company's website www.blackpearlcbd.com offers all of the company's branded Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products. Our new Reef Friendly Sunscreen with CBD and 25% Lip Balm are selling well. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum CBD and Hemp oil containing 0% THC.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-signed-agreement-301000796.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
