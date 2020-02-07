CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Signed Agreement

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC:CBDD), a full-line CBD / Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products and the owner of CBD Social Network, is pleased to announce that its has signed a definitive agreement with I'M Canabiz, AG with regards to a reverse merger.

I'M Canabiz, AG is a privately held company incorporated under the laws of Switzerland. It controls a cannabis farm in Switzerland with approximately $1,000,000 in revenue and is also close to acquiring one and possibly two Swiss-based hemp farms. Cannabis and hemp are legal to grow and sell in Switzerland.

We still have a lot to do to complete the transaction and will keep investors informed of our progress. We are excited to work with the Swiss and are also looking forward to distributing our products in Switzerland and selling Swiss products in USA.

CBD of Denver, Inc. has developed a unique brand of innovative CBD / Hemp products and a CBD social networking website. The company's website www.blackpearlcbd.com offers all of the company's branded Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products. Our new Reef Friendly Sunscreen with CBD and 25% Lip Balm are selling well. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum CBD and Hemp oil containing 0% THC.

