CBD Syrup Recipe: Making a CBD Infused Simple Syrup

This easy to follow recipe provides a versatile liquid sweetener that can be used to give a CBD boost to cocktails, coffee or tea, or as a topping for fruit, pancakes, and more.

Simple syrup is typically a combination of one part sugar and one part water for a syrupy sweetener that can be flavored if desired. Once created, this simple syrup can be used to sweeten things like teas, coffees, and cocktails because it is just liquid sugar.

Steeping various herbs along with the simple syrup is a great way to naturally flavor your CBD syrup. It is also an effective way to capture the botanical benefits of different plants.

Homemade CBD Simple Syrup

This CBD infused simple syrup can be used as a base for a number of CBD cocktails, beverages, and other CBD infused edibles and drinks, or as a sweet topping for a number of foods.

When making this recipe, CBD isolate will more fully combine with your simple syrup for an even infusion. However, if you prefer the benefits of a full-spectrum hemp oil, then CBD oil concentrates like RSHO™ pure CBD oil in our oral applicators can also be used to infuse your syrup with CBD.

What you will need:

Saucepan, double boiler, or slow cooker

Glass container like a mason jar to store syrup

If you intend to infuse herbs into your recipe, you'll also need a wire strainer to filter out any herbs left to steep in your simple syrup.

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup agave, honey, or sugar

1 tbsp vegetable glycerine

Desired amount of cbd isolate (1 mg of isolate = 1 mg of CBD)

Steps:

Bring water to a low simmer Slowly stir in sugar, honey, or agave Cover and simmer for 20 minutes Remove cover and stir in vegetable glycerine Continue to stir for 5-6 minutes Remove from heat and strain through wire strainer if infusing with herbs Stir in CBD isolate, mixing until fully integrated Before cooling completely, pour into mason jar

If you want to steep herbs or other flavors into your syrup, you may want to simmer it for 40 minutes or longer. The more time spent steeping, the stronger the flavor will be.

Popular flowers, herbs, and other botanicals to infuse into your simple sugar include

Mint

Citrus peels

Sliced ginger

Lavender

Rose

Violets

Lemongrass

And more.

Another way to flavor your simple syrup is to steep tea in the simmering water (4 tea bags per cup of water) before adding in the sugar, honey, or agave.

This recipe makes approximately 16 one ounce servings. If you need more CBD simple syrup, it is easy to expand this simple recipe.

While optional, the vegetable glycerine gives the CBD something to bond to, increasing availability. It will also thicken your syrup slightly. You can make even thicker syrup by adding more sugar, honey, or agave.

Allow your sugar to cool for about an hour. This will complete the thickening process. You may choose to move it into its final container before it cools completely.

While most popularly used as a sweetener for cocktails, it can also be added to coffee and hot or iced tea. For a delicious treat for desert, pour your CBD simple syrup over ice cream or shaved ice. You can even use this sweet syrup atop pancakes or waffles.

Why CBD Edibles

Infusing edibles with CBD is a great way to add the benefits of hemp derived CBD into your diet. When CBD is taken with food, the body is able to more efficiently absorb the CBD and other cannabinoids before transporting throughout the body. Here is more about why you should take CBD oil with food.

