Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024 | Product Portfolio Expansion Leading to Product Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the CBD-infused cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005090/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L’Oréal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the product portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, availability of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

CBD-infused cosmetics market 2020-2024: Segmentation

CBD-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Skincare
  • Make-up and Haircare
  • Fragrances
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41142

CBD-infused cosmetics market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:

  • CBD-infused cosmetics market size
  • CBD-infused cosmetics market trends
  • CBD-infused cosmetics market industry analysis

This study identifies increase in introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next few years.

CBD-infused cosmetics market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CBD-infused cosmetics market, including some of the vendors such as Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L’Oréal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CBD-infused cosmetics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

CBD-infused cosmetics market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the CBD -infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Skincare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Make-up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products
  • Multichannel distribution for CBD cosmetics
  • Growing popularity of anti-pollution and anti-aging CBD-infused cosmetic products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cannuka LLC
  • Cronos Group Inc.
  • Elixinol Global Ltd.
  • Endoca BV
  • Isodiol International Inc.
  • Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
  • L’Oréal SA
  • The CBD Skincare Co.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : Announces Grant of Stock Options and Issuance of Shares
AQ
09:29pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$450,000,000 12% Senior Notes due 2023
PU
09:29pBOEING : Statement on Employee Diagnosed with COVID-19
PU
09:28pTechnologies Developed by the Ministry-led Open Innovation Activity Are Now Open to Discuss for Possible Future International Collaboration.
BU
09:17pOVINTIV : Reiterates Strong Capital Structure, Significant Liquidity and Operational Flexibility
AQ
09:11pHeineken to pour $183 million into expansion in Brazil
RE
09:05pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. - MGPI
PR
09:04pMILTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea
PU
09:04pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Investor Presentation March 2020
PU
09:02pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : and Dexterra Sign Definitive Agreement to Create Leading Canadian Support Services Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
2AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
3MOODY'S CORPORATION : MOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Qantas asks Airbus for extension to A350-1000 order deadline due to virus
5MEDICINOVA, INC. : MEDICINOVA : Announces Plans to Develop MN-166 (ibudilast) for Severe Pneumonia and Acute R..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group