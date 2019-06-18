CBD's Top Trending Brands Revealed on June 20th Webinar with “CBD Power 100”

CBD Snapshot, a national consumer newsstand magazine and
online platform that serves as a trusted resource and authority on all
things cannabidiol (CBD), will launch the first-ever ranking system for
CBD companies. The CBD Power 100 is a dynamic list, comprised
monthly, of top CBD companies based on digital traffic and consumer
engagement. Lead by John Oates, founder of JPO Digital, CBD Snapshot
will reveal the list at the “CBD Power 100 Secrets” Webinar on
Thursday, June 20 at 2:00 pm EDT. The webinar will also share insights
on how the top-ranking companies gained success at attracting the
largest and most engaged audiences.
CBD Snapshot established the CBD Power 100 to provide
insights into this rapidly growing industry. As the leading consumer
media platform for the emerging industry, CBD Snapshot undertook
the challenge of creating a ranking system that can be tracked,
real-time, using social and digital metrics. The team at CBD Snapshot believes
that by recognizing these innovative CBD companies, both consumers and
the industry will benefit from the findings that led to their success.
“We believe we’ve taken a very important first step in creating the very
first CBD Power 100 list,” stated Joanna Shirk, CBD Snapshot
General Manager. “This ranking will benefit suppliers, consumers,
retailers and investors who are interested in making informed decisions
about brands that have captured CBD shoppers’ attention. I am thrilled
that CBD Snapshot is leading the way for the industry by
providing this resource.”
CBD brands are compared across four distinct categories (social media
size, social media engagement, unique site visitors, unique site
pageviews) that make up the CBD Power 100 ranking. Six CBD brands
ranked in the top 25 across all four categories. CBD FX gained the #1
spot in two categories. Some of the companies to be recognized in the
top ten include: CBD
FX, CBDistillery,
Joy
Organics, Lazarus
Naturals, and Irwin’s
Naturals.
“The list was developed using a monitoring system that tracks size and
engagement, through online metrics,” stated John Oates. “With this
method we have a bird’s eye view on how the public is interacting with
CBD companies as they enter and expand in this new market – and we are
excited to be able to share it in a public forum.”
CBD Snapshot launched in May 2019 and brought awareness and
easily accessible information about CBD to the public. By including the
latest research, personal stories, countering false claims, explaining
complicated science, answering general questions, and now with the CBD
Power 100, CBD Snapshot is tackling its goal head on.
To register for the Power 100 Secrets webinar, go to www.cbdpower100.com.
The CBD Power 100 ranking will be available at
cbdsnapshot.com/cbdpower100/ on June 20, 2019, after the webinar.
About CBD Snapshot
CBD Snapshot is a national consumer newsstand publication and
online platform designed to guide people on their journey toward
understanding the potential benefits cannabidiol (more commonly known as
CBD) may bring to their lives. The publication features high-profile
celebrities and other influencers, shining a spotlight on their
endorsement of CBD, as well as up-to-date research and information about
the CBD market. All of the content — both in print and online — will be
crafted to guide readers toward an understanding of the potential
benefits of a CBD lifestyle.
