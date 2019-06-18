CBD's Top Trending Brands Revealed on June 20th Webinar with “CBD Power 100”

First Top 100 CBD Company List and Ranking Insights Will be Released June 20 on the “CBD Power 100 Secrets” Webinar at 2 p.m. EDT

CBD Snapshot, a national consumer newsstand magazine and online platform that serves as a trusted resource and authority on all things cannabidiol (CBD), will launch the first-ever ranking system for CBD companies. The CBD Power 100 is a dynamic list, comprised monthly, of top CBD companies based on digital traffic and consumer engagement. Lead by John Oates, founder of JPO Digital, CBD Snapshot will reveal the list at the “CBD Power 100 Secrets” Webinar on Thursday, June 20 at 2:00 pm EDT. The webinar will also share insights on how the top-ranking companies gained success at attracting the largest and most engaged audiences.

CBD Snapshot established the CBD Power 100 to provide insights into this rapidly growing industry. As the leading consumer media platform for the emerging industry, CBD Snapshot undertook the challenge of creating a ranking system that can be tracked, real-time, using social and digital metrics. The team at CBD Snapshot believes that by recognizing these innovative CBD companies, both consumers and the industry will benefit from the findings that led to their success.

“We believe we’ve taken a very important first step in creating the very first CBD Power 100 list,” stated Joanna Shirk, CBD Snapshot General Manager. “This ranking will benefit suppliers, consumers, retailers and investors who are interested in making informed decisions about brands that have captured CBD shoppers’ attention. I am thrilled that CBD Snapshot is leading the way for the industry by providing this resource.”

CBD brands are compared across four distinct categories (social media size, social media engagement, unique site visitors, unique site pageviews) that make up the CBD Power 100 ranking. Six CBD brands ranked in the top 25 across all four categories. CBD FX gained the #1 spot in two categories. Some of the companies to be recognized in the top ten include: CBD FX, CBDistillery, Joy Organics, Lazarus Naturals, and Irwin’s Naturals.

“The list was developed using a monitoring system that tracks size and engagement, through online metrics,” stated John Oates. “With this method we have a bird’s eye view on how the public is interacting with CBD companies as they enter and expand in this new market – and we are excited to be able to share it in a public forum.”

CBD Snapshot launched in May 2019 and brought awareness and easily accessible information about CBD to the public. By including the latest research, personal stories, countering false claims, explaining complicated science, answering general questions, and now with the CBD Power 100, CBD Snapshot is tackling its goal head on.

To register for the Power 100 Secrets webinar, go to www.cbdpower100.com. The CBD Power 100 ranking will be available at cbdsnapshot.com/cbdpower100/ on June 20, 2019, after the webinar.

About CBD Snapshot

CBD Snapshot is a national consumer newsstand publication and online platform designed to guide people on their journey toward understanding the potential benefits cannabidiol (more commonly known as CBD) may bring to their lives. The publication features high-profile celebrities and other influencers, shining a spotlight on their endorsement of CBD, as well as up-to-date research and information about the CBD market. All of the content — both in print and online — will be crafted to guide readers toward an understanding of the potential benefits of a CBD lifestyle.

