Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBDOilUsers.com : Releases List of Best CBD Oil Sales for Labor Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:01am EDT

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has published its list of the best Labor Day CBD sales from top brands, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/labor-day-cbd-oil-sales/.

CBDOilUsers.com (PRNewsfoto/CBDOilUsers.com)

Labor Day is on Monday, September 2nd and many of the top CBD oil brands will be offering big discounts on their full line of products. Many of the Labor Day sales have already started and will end at midnight on Labor Day.

"Holiday sales are a great time for consumers to stock up on their favorite CBD products or try a new brand," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "The discounts are often substantial and many of the major brands are having sales this week. It's very typical for users to experiment with different CBD products and brands to find what works best for them. These sales help a lot of people do that more affordably."

The list of safe and reputable CBD companies having Labor Day sales includes: 

4 Corners Cannabis - Durango, Colorado
cbdMD - Charlotte, North Carolina
CBDistillery - Denver, Colorado
Endoca - San Diego, California
Fab CBD - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Highland Pharms - San Antonio, Texas
Lazarus Naturals - Portland, Oregon
NuLeaf Naturals - Denver, Colorado

A full list of all Labor Day CBD sales, coupon codes and sale dates can be accessed via the link at the beginning of this press release.

All of the brands listed on the Labor Day sales page have been vetted for product quality, customer service and user feedback. So consumers can not only enjoy substantial savings but also be assured that they are getting a quality CBD product from a safe and reputable company.

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products. 

Questions? Contact:
Brian Peterson, Managing Editor, CBDOilUsers.com
Web: https://www.cbdoilusers.com
Email: admin@cbdoilusers.com 
Phone: (817)567-1331

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbdoiluserscom-releases-list-of-best-cbd-oil-sales-for-labor-day-300906620.html

SOURCE CBDOilUsers.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aVivendi moves against Mediaset's Europe plan, to fight voting ban
RE
06:27aBCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
AQ
06:25aSRC ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aQUALCOMM : Welcomes Ninth Circuit Stay Ruling in FTC Case; District Court Decision is stayed through course of expedited appeal
AQ
06:22aROYAL PHILIPS : Names Daniela Seabrook as New Chief Human Resources Officer
DJ
06:21aQUALCOMM : Interim Chief Financial Officer Dave Wise to Retire; Akash Palkhiwala to Serve as Interim CFO; Company Continues Search for Permanent CFO
AQ
06:21aCAPITAL PARK HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:19aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
06:16aSAISON INFORMATION : HULFT Enhances Business Process Integration Capabilities With New Data Capture Service Offering
BU
06:13aOil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group