Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBH Country Bird : Zambia develops new media content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:23am EDT

CBH is a dynamic agricultural business in Southern Africa, comprised of operations that stretch across all major concerns within the sector. Our innovation, diversity and commitment to quality are what set us apart.

Our operations in Zambia are part of the Country Bird Holdings (Limited) family, and work interactively with all our world-class sister companies to provide Zambian farmers and households with the highest quality products for their health and the health of their farms and families.

Disclaimer

CBH - Country Bird Holdings Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aVACANCY : Trade & economic affairs officer
PU
06:43aDNB : Risks to financial stability are mounting
PU
06:42aChina to encourage more private firms to do debt-to-equity swaps
RE
06:39aEU says slowing Greek reforms threaten agreed fiscal targets
RE
06:38aCANADA APPEALS WTO RULING ON U.S. LUMBER DUTIES : official
RE
06:38aEUROPEAN SEMESTER 2019 SPRING PACKAGE : Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth
PU
06:38aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Semester 2019 Spring Package explained
PU
06:37aBank of England rings 'last orders' bell for Libor
RE
06:36aEU Commission says disciplinary procedure over Italy debt is warranted
RE
06:34aSenate Republicans Threaten to Block Trump on Mexico Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slide on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About