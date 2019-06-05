CBH Country Bird : Zambia develops new media content

CBH is a dynamic agricultural business in Southern Africa, comprised of operations that stretch across all major concerns within the sector. Our innovation, diversity and commitment to quality are what set us apart.
Our operations in Zambia are part of the Country Bird Holdings (Limited) family, and work interactively with all our world-class sister companies to provide Zambian farmers and households with the highest quality products for their health and the health of their farms and families.
Disclaimer
CBH - Country Bird Holdings Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:22:03 UTC