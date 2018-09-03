Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBI Confederation of British Industry : Christine Lagarde to speak at inaugural Helen Alexander Memorial Lecture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:22am CEST

3 September 2018

| CBI Press Team

News

The annual address is devoted to the memory of Dame Helen Alexander, a much loved and pioneering figure in British business, and is supported by Helen's family and by four organisations with which she was closely associated.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde will speak at the inaugural Helen Alexander Memorial Lecture in London on 17th September.

The annual address is devoted to the memory of Dame Helen Alexander, a much loved and pioneering figure in British business, and is supported by Helen's family and by four organisations with which she was closely associated: The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), The Economist, the University of Southampton and UBM. This year's lecture will be hosted by Bloomberg.

The overarching theme of the lecture is 'Women in Business'. Each year, the speaker will be a prominent woman talking on an important aspect of business to an audience of business leaders.

Christine Lagarde is expected to focus on the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals, which encompass the idea that economic growth must be accompanied by social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said:

'Helen was a brilliant champion of diversity and fought tirelessly to improve the gender balance in business leadership. Through this memorial lecture her legacy can continue to inspire change in the boardroom and beyond.

'I can't think of a more fitting speaker than Christine Lagarde for Helen's inaugural memorial lecture.'

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief at The Economist, said:

'Helen brought a rare combination of talents to business - a mix of intelligence, level-headedness, humanity and decency. An annual lecture by a prominent woman on a topical business theme is an ideal way to build on her legacy, and Christine Lagarde is the ideal inaugural speaker.'

John Micklethwait CBE, Editor-in Chief, Bloomberg News:

'We are delighted to host this event at Bloomberg. Helen was one of those business leaders whose legacy went well beyond commercial success; wherever you go in the world, you meet people whose lives she changed. She would have loved the idea of this lecture; and been even happier that Cristine Lagarde is delivering it.'

Disclaimer

CBI - Confederation of British Industry published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 23:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Christine Lagarde to speak at inaugural Helen Alexander Memorial Lecture
PU
01:12aCITY OF EASTVALE CA : Limonite Avenue I-15 Interchange Construction Update
PU
12:07aYemen government temporary halts imports of luxury goods - statement
RE
09/02RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : Armistice Day coin orders open to the public
PU
09/02ENGLAND GOLF ENGLISH GOLF UNION : Lizzie, 10, and dad Craig are PING Family champions
PU
09/02NOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Co (BPMC) are studying the events in the south of Tripoli and developing alternative plans for the distribution of fuel should clashes continue
PU
09/02GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Trade Deficit and Jobs Report
DJ
09/02Argentina IMF deal could mean reversal of Macri's grain tax cuts
RE
09/02Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada
DJ
09/02EXECUTIVE MANSION OF REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA : Presidents Weah, Xi Pledge to Strengthen Liberia–China Ties …US$54 Million Grant to Construct Overpasses at SKD Boulevard, Ministerial Complex Signed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales
2TATNEFT' PAO : TATNEFT' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : STATE OF FIAT CHRYSLER: Company boosts transmission production amidst record sales
4KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Running for Mental Health
5CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.