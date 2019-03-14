Log in
CBI Confederation of British Industry : Nearly 9 in 10 businesses want extension of Article 50

03/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT

14 March 2019

| CBI Press Team

Update

Ahead of this evening's vote in Westminster on whether to extend Article 50, a CBI survey says that nearly 9 in 10 firms want it to pass if the alternative was to leave the EU with no deal.

The survey of 273 firms was across the services, manufacturing, and distribution sectors and found that:

  • 88% want an extension
  • 8% don't want an extension
  • The remainder of respondents answered, 'don't know'.

Josh Hardie, CBI Deputy Director-General, said:

'An overwhelming majority of businesses want an extension to Article 50 which should be as short as possible, but as long as is necessary.

'Business wants this resolved now, so any extra time must be used by MPs to finally craft a solution that protects livelihoods and communities across the UK. This demands a new approach from politicians across the House.

'No-one wants this to drag on but faced with the choice of a harsh no deal, businesses will back an extension every day of the week.'

Disclaimer

CBI - Confederation of British Industry published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:48:06 UTC
