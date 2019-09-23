Log in
News : Companies
CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Product Family Poised to Grow With CBD Industry

09/23/2019 | 03:06am EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congress in late 2018 passed the Farm Bill, which removed many of the obstacles holding back the CBD industry.

Without these constraints, the CBD industry has been like the wild west era. Boomtowns were popping up everywhere but in this case products. Nielsen reports the hemp-based CBD industry will reach $6 billion by 2025 while Forbes puts that number at $20 billion by 2024.

Regardless, the CBD industry will experience tremendous growth in the next few years. CBD products will need to differentiate themselves from the pack.

Armourgenix™ Sport hemp-infused products are different from its competitors because it provides CBD at the cellular level.

CBIO Brand Development uses the award-winning patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™, which allows the body to absorb close to 90 percent of the CBD.

That is four to five times higher than most absorption rates in CBD products.

“We developed the Armourgenix™ product family before the U.S. Congress passed the Farm Bill,” said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, the Vancouver-based health-and-wellness company, which makes Armourgenix™. “We wanted to be prepared to expand our distribution network. By using GrowthCell™, we developed a product that stands tallest among all the CBD products hitting the market.”

CBIO already has released Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com. The Pre-Workout Formula should be taken before working out or as an energy booster.

CBIO’s two other supplements, which are in the pipeline, are:

  • Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily by the active male.
  • Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females. It includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient, for optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

“People are choosing CBD products because of their therapeutic benefits,” Little said. “Which CBD supplement would you want? One which has a 20 percent absorption rate, or Armourgenix™ which gives you about 90 percent of the CBD.”

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

Andrew Polin
CBIO Brand Development
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
