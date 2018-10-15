CBK : Announcements and Notices - GRANT OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL IN RESPECT OF THE SHARES HELD BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CBK Holdings Limited 國 茂 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8428)

INSIDE INFORMATION

GRANT OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL IN RESPECT OF THE SHARES

HELD BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by CBK Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company was informed by Sure Wonder Investments Limited (定妙投資有限公司 ), ( ''Sure Wonder''), the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules), that on 12 October 2018, Sure Wonder has granted to an independent third party (the ''Purchaser'') a right of first refusal and exclusivity (the ''Right'') to purchase a total of 300,000,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares''), representing 25% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, at a price of HK$0.3804 per Share before 10 December 2018 (the ''Disposal''). As at the date of this announcement, Sure Wonder held 889,200,000 Shares, representing 74.1% of the issued share capital of the Company.

If the Purchaser exercises the Right to purchase 300,000,000 Shares, upon completion of the Disposal, Sure Wonder will hold 589,200,000 Shares, representing 49.1% of the existing issued share capital of the Company, and will remain a controlling shareholder of the Company, while the Purchaser will hold 300,000,000 Shares, representing 25% of the existing issued share capital of the Company, and will become a substantial shareholder of the Company.

The Directors are of the view that there will be no change in business focus or strategic direction of the Company if the Disposal materialises.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and the executive director of the Company is Ms. WONG Wai Fong, the executive director of the Company is Mr. CHAN Lap Ping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Hoi Kuen Matthew, Mr. CHUNG Wing Yin and Mr. LAW Yui Lun.

