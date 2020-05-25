Log in
CBL Joins Fight Against Corona Virus Pandemic

05/25/2020 | 08:33am EDT
CBL Joins Fight Against Corona Virus Pandemic
Photo Credit: CBL

Monrovia: 17 May 2020: The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) joined the fight against the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic on 16 May 2020 by making donation to the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi. Major Kowo, the Commanding Officer of the Military Hospital, along with Dr Heounohu Hessou, Clinical Coordinator of the Hospital, received a special CBL delegation that included CBL Executive Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue and Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Dr. Musa Dukuly.

In making the presentation, CBL Executive Governor Tarlue said the presentation was part of its corporate social responsibility and in recognition of the great work that health professionals were doing to safeguard the health of all Liberians in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic. He said: 'Nurses are protecting us all, so this is our way of saying thank you. If the population is not healthy then the economy will not be healthy.'

CBL Deputy Governor for Economic Policy re-echoed the sentiments expressed by Governor Tarlue, saying that the role of the health sector has implications for economic productivity and that CBL's mandate links with activity in other sectors, notably the health sector.

Major Joseph Kowo, who was on hand to receive the CBL donation on behalf of Dr. Jerry Brown, the Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, thanked the Bank for joining other kind-hearted people of Liberia for the donation, saying that the donated items will help in managing COVID-19 cases and motivate the Hospital's nurses. Clinical Coordinator Dr. Heounohu Hessou also thanked CBL for the donations and said, 'we all have to come together to make Liberia COVID-19 free'.

Items that CBL donated to the 14 Military Hospital included masks, aprons, rice, oil, detergent, canned food and cholera buckets.

The donation to the 14 Military is the first of many such donations planned by CBL. CBL intends to further take the fight against this deadly Pandemic to the School of the Blind, Gibraltar Community, Home of the Elderly and Liberia Nursing Association.

End




Central Bank of Liberia published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 12:32:01 UTC
