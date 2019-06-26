Log in
CBL TEVA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

06/26/2019

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019
Class Period: November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019

Get additional information about CBL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Get additional information about TEVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
