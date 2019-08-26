CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
0
08/26/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBLK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carbon Black’s agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Shareholders of Carbon Black will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Carbon Black owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carbon-black-inc.
Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE American: BKJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bancorp of New Jersey’s agreement to be acquired by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (“ConnectOne”) (NASDAQ GS: CNOB). Shareholders of Bancorp of New Jersey will receive 0.78 of a share of ConnectOne common stock or $16.25 in cash for each share of Bancorp of New Jersey owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-bancorp-of-new-jersey-inc.
Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (NASDAQ GS: OCFC). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.