Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBLK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carbon Black’s agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Shareholders of Carbon Black will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Carbon Black owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carbon-black-inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE American: BKJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bancorp of New Jersey’s agreement to be acquired by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (“ConnectOne”) (NASDAQ GS: CNOB).  Shareholders of Bancorp of New Jersey will receive 0.78 of a share of ConnectOne common stock or $16.25 in cash for each share of Bancorp of New Jersey owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-bancorp-of-new-jersey-inc.

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (NASDAQ GS: OCFC). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pTOURMALINE OIL CORP : . Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06:20pJ&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial, shares rise
RE
06:20pKaizen Discovery grants stock options
NE
06:18pGROUPE CASINO : Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit and Risk Committee
GL
06:13pOklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
RE
06:12pLeadership Training Opportunities will help Law Enforcement Executives Meet Challenges of Modern Policing
GL
06:11pHillard Heintze to Provide Update to the Virginia Beach Public and City Council on the Status of Its Independent Investigation into the May 31 Mass Shooting
GL
06:03pACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now Live
BU
06:01pHALLIBURTON : Celebrates 100th Anniversary Through Donations to 8 Asia Pacific Nonprofit Organizations
BU
06:01pKatie Couric and Maria Menounos Promote Healthy Living at Rally Health's Pop-up Event in New York City
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial, shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..
4Leadership Training Opportunities will help Law Enforcement Executives Meet Challenges of Modern Policing
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO: Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group