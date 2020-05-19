Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBM involved in climate change research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 08:38am EDT
19/05/2020

The Central Bank of Malta, mindful of the potential impact of climate change on the national and global economies, is actively involved at the forefront global warming research.

Dr Simone Russo is a senior researcher in the Strategic Management Advisory & Research Team (SMART) in the Office of the Governor at the Central Bank of Malta.

He is one of seven authors of a report on Global warming and human impacts of heat and cold extremes in the EU, just published by the Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Commission's science and knowledge service. The other researchers (Nauman G., Ibarreta D., Forzieri G., Girardello M., and Feyen L.) are from the JRC and from the Università di Trento (Formetta G.).

One of the report's findings indicates that if temperatures were to rise by 1.5°C, the number of people in the EU and the UK exposed to extreme heatwaves would increase from 9.6 million to 105 million, and heatwave fatalities could rise from the present 2,750 to 30,000. The rise in human exposure to and fatalities from extreme heat is most pronounced in southern European countries.

Source: European Commission/Joint Research Centre

Dr Russo specialises in the development of indicators of global heatwave risk associated with global warming for future pathways of societal development. He was a co-author - with colleagues from Italy, Norway, Portugal and the US - of a report entitled 'Half a degree and rapid socioeconomic development matter for heatwave risk' published in Nature Communications 10, 136 (2019).

Dr Russo is also part of a team commissioned by the Network for Greening the Financial Sector (NGFS), an international initiative by 65 central banks and financial services supervisors launched in 2017 - of which the Central Bank of Malta is a member - to assess the economic impact of climate change.

The full European Commission report is attached.

Back to Archive

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 12:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aAT&T : says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision
AQ
08:48aThe Movie Studio Utilizes Digital Marketplace Platform for Global Licensing, Distribution of Motion Picture Content
GL
08:46a5G OPEN INNOVATION LAB : Launches Inaugural Program for Start-Ups Focused on Emerging Applications for Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence and More
PR
08:46aPAYCHEX, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Business Update
BU
08:46aKushy Punch A Sure Bet for Las Vegas
GL
08:46aEROS INTERNATIONAL : Now and Oppo Mobile Phone Partner to Provide Smartphone Users with Premium Content
BU
08:46aVeritas Farms Launches Hand Sanitizer Product on E-Commerce Website
GL
08:46aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS : Prices $5 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
08:43aAECOM : Historical Professional Services Financial Results
PU
08:43aBANCO SANTANDER S A : launches "Santander X Tomorrow Challenge" to find solutions to the major challenges of post covid-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
5MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group