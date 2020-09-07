Log in
CBN JAS Volume 11 Number 1: Back Cover

09/07/2020 | 09:45am EDT

CONTENTS

ARTICLES

PAGE

Oil Price Shocks and Macroeconomic Dynamics in an Oil-Exporting

Emerging Economy: A New Keynesian DSGE Approach

Sunday Oladunni

1-34

Estimating a Fiscal Reaction Function for Nigeria

Patricks Ogiji and Kayode J. Ajayi

35-63

Determination of Optimal Level of Foreign Reserves in Nigeria

Ishola W. Oyeniran and Solomon A. Alamu

65-85

Portfolio Balance Approach to Asymmetries, Structural Breaks and

Financial Crisis: Testing a Model for Nigeria

Oluwasegun B. Adekoya

87-110

Spillover Effect of United States Monetary Policy on Nigeria's

Financial and Macro Fundamentals

Patterson C. Ekeocha and Elias A. Udeaja

111-145

Instructions to Contributors

147-161

Names and Addresses of Reviewers

163-164

The CBN Journal of Applied Statistics is a Publication of the Central Bank of Nigeria

ISSN: 2141-9272 (Print), 2476-8472 (Online)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 13:44:03 UTC
