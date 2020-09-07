CBN JAS Volume 11 Number 1: Back Cover

CONTENTS
ARTICLES
PAGE
Oil Price Shocks and Macroeconomic Dynamics in an Oil-Exporting
Emerging Economy: A New Keynesian DSGE Approach
Sunday Oladunni
1-34
Estimating a Fiscal Reaction Function for Nigeria
Patricks Ogiji and Kayode J. Ajayi
35-63
Determination of Optimal Level of Foreign Reserves in Nigeria
Ishola W. Oyeniran and Solomon A. Alamu
65-85
Portfolio Balance Approach to Asymmetries, Structural Breaks and
Financial Crisis: Testing a Model for Nigeria
Oluwasegun B. Adekoya
87-110
Spillover Effect of United States Monetary Policy on Nigeria's
Financial and Macro Fundamentals
Patterson C. Ekeocha and Elias A. Udeaja
111-145
Instructions to Contributors
147-161
Names and Addresses of Reviewers
163-164
