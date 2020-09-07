CBN JAS Volume 11 Number 1: Front Page and Table of Contents

ISSN: 2141-9272 (Print), 2476-8472 (Online)
CBN Journal of Applied Statistics
VOLUME 11 NO. 1 (JUNE 2020)
The CBN Journal of Applied Statistics seeks to contribute to the development or improve-ment of statistical methods and advance knowledge of the use of statistical theories and methods especially in the areas of banking, ﬁnancial and general economic statistics.
EDITOR-in-CHIEF
Mohammed M. Tumala
EDITOR
Olusola O. Osifodunrin
MANAGING EDITOR Ngozi V. Atoi
EDITORIAL COMMITTEE Mohammed M. Tumala
Michael A. Adebiyi Olorunsola E. Olowofeso Olusola O. Osifodunrin Yakubu A. Bello
Ngozi T. I. Agboegbulem Musa Umar
Patricks Ogiji Ngozi V. Atoi
ASSOCIATE EDITORS
Baba N. Yaaba Ochoche Abraham Ahmad A. Abdulrahman Tari M. Karimo
Umar W. Ibrahim Bright E. Eguasa Chukwunonso G. Iheoma
ADVISORY BOARD Okwu J. Nnanna
Yemi Kale
Sani I. Doguwa Fidelis I. Ugwuowo Ette H. Etuk Anthony E. Akinlo
Articles published in this journal are the responsibility of the authors, and views expressed do not necessarily reﬂect the views of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Direct manuscripts, comments on articles and correspondence to:
The Editor-in-Chief, CBN Journal of Applied Statistics, Statistics Department, Cen-tral Bank of Nigeria, PMB 0187, Abuja, Nigeria. Electronic submissions are encouraged and should be sent to cbn-jas@cbn.gov.ng or c@cbn.gov.ng, also see back pages for details.
The Journal is wholly funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a contribution to the advancement of statistics knowledge.
CBN Journal of Applied Statistics
©Copyright by
The Central Bank of Nigeria
Published by
The Central Bank of Nigeria
CONTENTS
|
ARTICLES
|
PAGE
|
Oil Price Shocks and Macroeconomic Dynamics in an Oil-Exporting
|
Emerging Economy: A New Keynesian DSGE Approach
|
Sunday Oladunni
|
1-34
|
Estimating a Fiscal Reaction Function for Nigeria
|
Patricks Ogiji and Kayode J. Ajayi
|
35-63
|
Determination of Optimal Level of Foreign Reserves in Nigeria
|
Ishola W. Oyeniran and Solomon A. Alamu
|
65-85
|
Portfolio Balance Approach to Asymmetries, Structural Breaks and
|
Financial Crisis: Testing a Model for Nigeria
|
Oluwasegun B. Adekoya
|
87-110
|
Spillover Eﬀect of United States Monetary Policy on Nigeria's
|
Financial and Macro Fundamentals
|
Patterson C. Ekeocha and Elias A. Udeaja
|
111-145
|
Instructions to Contributors
|
147-161
|
Names and Addresses of Reviewers
|
163-164
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.