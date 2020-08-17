Log in
CBO Announces Auction Results of 65th GDB Issue

08/17/2020 | 05:53am EDT

​The Central Bank of Oman on Monday, 17th August, 2020 announced the auction results of the 65th Government Development Bonds (GDB) issue worth RO 200 million.

According to a media release issued by CBO's Monetary Operations Department, the 65th GDB Issue, which received overwhelming response from investors, has received applications in excess of over RO 39.015 million at RO 239.015 million, as against the Issue value of RO 200 million.

The average yield was 5.43 percent at an equivalent price of RO 100.405, while the highest yield was 5.70 percent at an equivalent price of RO 98.860 and the lowest was at 5.25 percent at an equivalent price of RO 101.450.

The 7-year Bond will be issued on Tuesday, 18th August 2020, and it will mature on 18th August 2027, carrying a coupon rate of 5.50 % p.a.

The issue was open for subscription from 9th August to 13th August 2020.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:52:17 UTC
