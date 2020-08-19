Log in
CBO Announces New Hijri Year Holiday

08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT

​On the occasion of the New Hijri Year 1442H, all banks, Finance & Leasing Co., and Money Exchange Co. operating in the Sultanate shall have an official holiday on Thursday, 1st Muharram (20th August 2020).

However, if 1st Muharram falls on Friday, 21st August 2020, the holiday will be on Sunday, 23rd August 2020 (3rd Muharram 1442H) instead, a circular issued from H.E The Executive President's Office said.

In the circular, His Excellency The Executive President expressed his best wishes to all the members of the banking community and requested them to enhance their services especially the electronic banking services, during the New Hijri Year Holiday 1442H and provide technical staff to ensure the proper functioning of the ATMs as well as the CDMs in all the governorates of the Sultanate.

CBO also called upon the banks to equip ATMs with adequate cash to ensure 24-hour continuity of the service during the holiday days for goodness of the public.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 08:51:19 UTC
