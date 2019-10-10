CBO Congressional Budget Office : Additional Information About the Effects on Social Security of H.R. 860, the Social Security 2100 Act

The Congressional Budget Office and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) have analyzed the budgetary, financial, and long-term distributional effects of enacting H.R. 860, the Social Security 2100 Act, as it would be modified to include a revised provision. Specifically, with the modification, a portion of the income taxes collected on Social Security benefits would be transferred to the Medicare Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund in the same manner and amount as under current law. Any residual amount of those income taxes would be credited to a new Social Security Trust Fund that would be established by the bill. This analysis does not consider any other modifications to the bill.