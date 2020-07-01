CBO Congressional Budget Office : Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate
June 30, 2020
Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act
As posted on the HELP website athttps://www.help.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Coronavirus%20Child%20Care%20and%20Education%20Relief%20Act.pdf
|
2020-
|
2020-
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2025
|
2030
|
Estimated Budget Authority
|
430
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
430
|
430
|
Estimated Outlays
|
12
|
133
|
115
|
85
|
66
|
15
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
425
|
429
By Fiscal Year, Billions of Dollars
2023
2024
2025
Increases in Direct Spending
Estimates are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline. Components may not sum to totals due to rounding.
HELP = Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
The Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act would provide funding for child care, child abuse prevention and treatment, elementary and secondary education, postsecondary education, and adult and technical education. CBO has not estimated the authorization of any discretionary spending that would result if the relevant appropriations were provided.
Amounts provided in this Act are designated as an emergency requirement pursuant to section 4(g) of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010. In the Senate, this Act is designated as an emergency requirement pursuant to section 4112(a) of H. Con. Res. 71.
Disclaimer
