CBO Congressional Budget Office : Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate

June 30, 2020

Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act

As posted on the HELP website athttps://www.help.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Coronavirus%20Child%20Care%20and%20Education%20Relief%20Act.pdf

2020- 2020- 2020 2021 2022 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025 2030 Estimated Budget Authority 430 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 430 430 Estimated Outlays 12 133 115 85 66 15 4 0 0 0 0 425 429 By Fiscal Year, Billions of Dollars

2023

2024

2025

Increases in Direct Spending

Estimates are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline. Components may not sum to totals due to rounding.

HELP = Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

The Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act would provide funding for child care, child abuse prevention and treatment, elementary and secondary education, postsecondary education, and adult and technical education. CBO has not estimated the authorization of any discretionary spending that would result if the relevant appropriations were provided.

Amounts provided in this Act are designated as an emergency requirement pursuant to section 4(g) of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010. In the Senate, this Act is designated as an emergency requirement pursuant to section 4112(a) of H. Con. Res. 71.