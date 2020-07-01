Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate

June 30, 2020

Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act

As posted on the HELP website athttps://www.help.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Coronavirus%20Child%20Care%20and%20Education%20Relief%20Act.pdf

2020-

2020-

2020

2021

2022

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025

2030

Estimated Budget Authority

430

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

430

430

Estimated Outlays

12

133

115

85

66

15

4

0

0

0

0

425

429

By Fiscal Year, Billions of Dollars

2023

2024

2025

Increases in Direct Spending

Estimates are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline. Components may not sum to totals due to rounding.

HELP = Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

The Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act would provide funding for child care, child abuse prevention and treatment, elementary and secondary education, postsecondary education, and adult and technical education. CBO has not estimated the authorization of any discretionary spending that would result if the relevant appropriations were provided.

Amounts provided in this Act are designated as an emergency requirement pursuant to section 4(g) of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010. In the Senate, this Act is designated as an emergency requirement pursuant to section 4112(a) of H. Con. Res. 71.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 18:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pWorld Bank chief says coronavirus pandemic widening inequality gap
RE
02:27pU.S. lawmaker seeks to ban Chinese firms from U.S. capital markets
RE
02:22pUber extends mask requirement for drivers, riders, launches new campaign
RE
02:20pMacy's posts nearly $4 billion in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown
RE
02:19pIDAHO POTATO COMMISSION : Jun 30, 2020 Idaho Potato Commission Takeaways on Delivery and Take-Out
PU
02:17pFed policymakers committed to providing open-ended support to U.S. economy, minutes show
RE
02:15pFed Debated Options to Provide More Economic Support
DJ
02:14pCharacteristics of People Receiving Regular Unemployment Benefits in July 2020
PU
02:14pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act
PU
02:12pGlobal Manufacturing Shows Fresh Signs of Recovery -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : LAUNCHES CRAZY TIME, ITS MOST ENTERTAINING AND BONUS-PACKED GAM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group