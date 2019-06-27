CBO Congressional Budget Office : Federal Investment, 1962 to 2018

The federal government pays for a wide range of goods and services that are expected to contribute to the economy for some years in the future. Those purchases, called investment, fall into three categories: physical capital, research and development (R&D), and education and training. There are several economic rationales for federal investment. The federal government can provide public goods that the private sector and state and local governments would not provide efficiently, such as national defense and basic scientific research. Federal investment can promote long-term economic growth-as education spending does by developing a skilled workforce, as R&D spending does by prompting innovation, or as infrastructure spending does by facilitating commerce. And it can support the work of the federal government by, for instance, providing the structures and equipment necessary to perform federal activities.

In 2018, the federal government spent $492 billion on investment, representing 12 percent of federal spending and 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Those shares have remained roughly stable over the past 25 years, though they reached higher levels in the early 2010s when the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA, Public Law 111-5) temporarily expanded funding for a number of investment programs. When ARRA spending was at its highest levels, in 2010 and 2011, federal investment approached 4 percent of GDP. Even as ARRA spending wound down in 2012, federal investment was $585 billion (in 2018 dollars), almost 20 percent higher than in 2018, and represented 15 percent of federal spending.

Federal investment as a share of the budget and the economy is lower than in the 1960s. In the 1960s, federal investment represented more than 30 percent of federal spending and averaged nearly 6 percent of GDP. Nearly all federal investment is discretionary spending, which is controlled by annual appropriation acts. Federal investment has gradually declined as a proportion of discretionary spending, from roughly 50 percent in the 1960s to about 40 percent today. In addition, discretionary spending as a whole has fallen as a share of total federal spending since the 1960s. Caps on appropriations that were established by the Budget Control Act of 2011 set limits for most discretionary spending from 2012 through 2021 to amounts that were lower than they would have been if annual appropriations had grown at the rate of inflation. Subsequent legislation increased those caps, most recently for 2018 and 2019. Under current law, the caps would return to the levels specified in the Budget Control Act for 2020 and 2021.

Sixty percent of total federal investment in 2018-or $297 billion, which represented about 1.5 percent of GDP-was for purposes other than national defense. Of that nondefense investment, 41 percent provided funding for education and training, 37 percent was for physical capital, and 22 percent was for R&D. Defense activities accounted for the remaining 40 percent of federal investment and totaled $195 billion, which represented 1 percent of GDP. Three-quarters of federal investment for defense purposes was devoted to physical capital and the rest to R&D.

How Does the Federal Government Support Investment?

The federal government supports public and private investment through several different mechanisms. In many cases, it makes the investment directly, such as when the Army Corps of Engineers constructs a dam or when a federal agency purchases computer equipment from the private sector. In other cases, the federal government makes grants to individuals or to universities and other nongovernmental organizations, which then use the funds to make investments. Examples of such grants include the Federal Pell Grant Program for postsecondary education and the National Science Foundation's research grants. Those direct investments and grants account for 56 percent of nondefense investment, or $165 billion.

The federal government also invests through grants to state and local governments, which in 2018 represented 44 percent of its nondefense investment, or $132 billion. Grants accounted for about twothirds of federal investment in nondefense physical capital and for nearly half of federal investment in education and training. State and local governments often have some latitude in determining how to spend the grant funds. Many federal grants require state and local governments to spend their own funds as well.

This report focuses on investment that the federal government makes either directly or through grants. However, the federal government also supports investment in other ways. One is through tax expenditures-credits or deductions that reduce the federal income tax liabilities of individuals and firms as a result of certain investments that they make or finance. Those credits or deductions can reduce the cost of investment for state and local governments as well. Defined narrowly, tax expenditures that support investment amounted to $199 billion in 2018. Of that sum, $143 billion supported investment in physical capital, mostly by excluding from taxable income the interest on state and local government bonds and by allowing tax filers to accelerate the depreciation of equipment and therefore to take larger tax deductions earlier in the equipment's life. An additional $43 billion supported investment in education and training, mostly through tax credits and deductions focused on higher education. The remaining $13 billion supported investment in R&D. About three-quarters of that amount was the cost of a tax credit for increasing research activities, which primarily benefits corporations; and about one-seventh was the cost of allowing firms to deduct expenses for research and experimentation immediately. The remainder was the cost of a research tax credit to develop orphan drugs, medications that would treat rare medical conditions.

Other federal policies can also affect private investment. Tax policies, including individual and corporate income tax rates, can restrain or encourage economic activities by changing their relative after-tax prices. Regulatory policies influence investment by prohibiting or constraining certain activities, such as polluting the air, or by necessitating others, such as complying with federal safety standards. And federal deficits (and surpluses) influence the amount of funds available for private investment and the cost of those funds. For example, when the federal government issues bonds to finance its deficits, the funds that investors use to buy those bonds are no longer available to finance private investment. In response to the increased federal borrowing, bond buyers may also demand higher interest rates from the government, which would generally raise interest rates throughout the economy and make it more expensive for people and firms to borrow for investment purposes.

What Does the Federal Government Invest In?

Observers define investment in different ways. In the view of the Congressional Budget Office and consistent with the categories of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the federal government invests in three broad areas: