CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 1305, Albatross and Petrel Conservation Act

H.R. 1305 would authorize the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to carry out activities-like controlling invasive species and researching pollutants-intended to conserve and protect albatrosses and petrels. The bill also would direct USFWS and NOAA to designate officials to attend meetings of the international Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels.

Using existing authority, USFWS and NOAA are already carrying out several activities authorized and required under H.R. 1305. However, CBO expects that implementing the bill could increase the number of albatross and petrel species under federal protection. On that basis, CBO estimates that any costs to implement H.R. 1305 would be insignificant over the 2019-2024 period; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting H.R. 1305 could increase revenues and associated direct spending from civil and criminal penalties collected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. CBO expects that additional violations of those acts would occur infrequently and we estimate that the net effect on the deficit would be negligible over the 2019-2029 period.