Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 1305, Albatross and Petrel Conservation Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

H.R. 1305 would authorize the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to carry out activities-like controlling invasive species and researching pollutants-intended to conserve and protect albatrosses and petrels. The bill also would direct USFWS and NOAA to designate officials to attend meetings of the international Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels.

Using existing authority, USFWS and NOAA are already carrying out several activities authorized and required under H.R. 1305. However, CBO expects that implementing the bill could increase the number of albatross and petrel species under federal protection. On that basis, CBO estimates that any costs to implement H.R. 1305 would be insignificant over the 2019-2024 period; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting H.R. 1305 could increase revenues and associated direct spending from civil and criminal penalties collected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. CBO expects that additional violations of those acts would occur infrequently and we estimate that the net effect on the deficit would be negligible over the 2019-2029 period.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 20:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : Hosting Recycling Event in Bel Air, Md.
PU
05:48pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
05:35pSajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT
RE
05:33pHESS, GENERAL MOTORS, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Down On Trade-Talks Fear - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group