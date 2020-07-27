CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 2795, Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019

Log in
H.R. 2795, Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019

07/27/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

At a Glance

July 27, 2020

H.R. 2795, Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources on January 29, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2020

2020-2025

2020-2030

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

245

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

Increases on-budget deficits in any

< $5 billion

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2031?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would

  • Authorize appropriations totaling $355 million over the 2020-2025 period for federal agencies to designate wildlife corridors on federal and tribal land and waters, and to provide grants to states and other entities to manage wildlife movement on nonfederal land

Estimated budgetary effects would primarily stem from

  • Spending of the authorized appropriations

Detailed estimate begins on the next page.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 2795, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources

Page 2

Bill Summary

H.R. 2795 would establish a framework for federal agencies to designate wildlife corridors on federal and tribal land and waters, and would direct the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to award grants to states and other entities to manage wildlife movement on nonfederal land. The bill would authorize appropriations totaling $355 million over the 2020-2025 period for those purposes.

Estimated Federal Cost

The estimated budgetary effect of H.R. 2795 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall primarily within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 2795

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020-2025

National Wildlife Corridors

Authorization

18

18

18

18

18

18

108

Estimated Outlays

*

25

18

18

18

18

97

Tribal Wildlife Corridors

Authorization

5

5

5

5

5

5

30

Estimated Outlays

*

9

5

5

5

5

29

Wildlife Movement Grants

Authorization

0

0

50

50

50

50

200

Estimated Outlays

0

0

5

18

35

45

103

Other Provisions

Authorization

4

2

2

3

3

3

17

Estimated Outlays

*

4

3

3

3

3

16

Total Changes

Authorization

27

25

75

76

76

76

355

Estimated Outlays

*

38

31

44

61

71

245

* = between zero and $500,000.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2795 would increase direct spending by an insignificant amount.

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted late in fiscal year 2020 and that the authorized amounts will be appropriated in each year. Estimated outlays are based on historical spending patterns for similar activities.

H.R. 2795 would authorize appropriations totaling $355 million over the 2020-2025 period. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $245 million over the same period.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 2795, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources

Page 3

National Wildlife Corridors

Title I would establish the National Wildlife Corridor System on federal land and waters to protect the movement of native species. The bill would authorize the annual appropriation of $18 million starting in 2020 for the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Commerce, Transportation, and the Interior to issue regulations on designating wildlife corridors and to manage those corridors. CBO estimates that implementing title I would cost $97 million over the 2020-2025 period.

Tribal Wildlife Corridors

Title II would direct USFWS to establish a program to designate wildlife corridors on tribal land and to provide related technical assistance to tribes. The bill would authorize the annual appropriation of $5 million starting in 2020 for that purpose. CBO estimates that implementing title II would cost $29 million over the 2020-2025 period.

Wildlife Movement Grants

Title III would direct USFWS to award grants to states, tribes, and other entities to support wildlife movement on nonfederal land. The bill would establish a national coordination committee with representatives from federal agencies, state agencies, and tribal governments to establish criteria for grant applications and to recommend projects to USFWS. Title III also would direct USFWS to establish regional councils to develop regional wildlife movement plans and solicit applications for grants. H.R. 2795 would authorize the annual appropriation of $50 million for those grants, starting in 2022. CBO estimates that implementing title III would cost $103 million over the 2020-2025 period.

Other Provisions

H.R. 2795 would authorize appropriations totaling $10.5 million over the 2020-2025 period for the U.S. Geological Survey to establish and maintain a database on national wildlife corridors. The bill also would authorize the annual appropriation of $1 million starting in 2020 for USFWS to provide administrative support to the regional councils established under title III. CBO estimates that implementing those provisions would cost $16 million over the 2020-2025 period.

Pay-As-You-Go Considerations

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. H.R. 2795 would authorize USFWS to accept cash donations; such collections are classified in the budget as offsetting receipts, which are shown as reductions in direct spending, and those amounts would be available to spend without further appropriation. CBO expects that any donations would be offset soon thereafter by expenditures and thus the net effect on direct spending would be negligible.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 2795, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources

Page 4

Income from mineral leasing, timber production, grazing, and special use permits is classified in the budget as offsetting receipts. Under H.R. 2795, the federal government could forgo receipts because land designated as wildlife corridors could be withdrawn from availability for those uses; however, CBO estimates that any reduction in those receipts would be insignificant over the 2020-2030 period.

Increase in Long-Term Deficits

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2795 would not increase on-budget deficits by more than $5 billion in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031.

Mandates: None.

Estimate Prepared By

Federal Costs: Janani Shankaran

Mandates: Andrew Laughlin

Estimate Reviewed By

Susan Willie

Chief, Natural and Physical Resources Cost Estimates Unit

H. Samuel Papenfuss

Deputy Director of Budget Analysis

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 19:35:02 UTC
