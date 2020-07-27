CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 2795, Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate At a Glance July 27, 2020 H.R. 2795, Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019 As ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources on January 29, 2020 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2020-2025 2020-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 * * Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 * * in the Deficit Spending Subject to * 245 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go Yes Mandate Effects procedures apply? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? Increases on-budget deficits in any < $5 billion of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No * = between zero and $500,000. The bill would Authorize appropriations totaling $355 million over the 2020-2025 period for federal agencies to designate wildlife corridors on federal and tribal land and waters, and to provide grants to states and other entities to manage wildlife movement on nonfederal land Estimated budgetary effects would primarily stem from Spending of the authorized appropriations Detailed estimate begins on the next page. See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437; How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate H.R. 2795, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources Page 2 Bill Summary H.R. 2795 would establish a framework for federal agencies to designate wildlife corridors on federal and tribal land and waters, and would direct the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to award grants to states and other entities to manage wildlife movement on nonfederal land. The bill would authorize appropriations totaling $355 million over the 2020-2025 period for those purposes. Estimated Federal Cost The estimated budgetary effect of H.R. 2795 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall primarily within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment). Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 2795 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020-2025 National Wildlife Corridors Authorization 18 18 18 18 18 18 108 Estimated Outlays * 25 18 18 18 18 97 Tribal Wildlife Corridors Authorization 5 5 5 5 5 5 30 Estimated Outlays * 9 5 5 5 5 29 Wildlife Movement Grants Authorization 0 0 50 50 50 50 200 Estimated Outlays 0 0 5 18 35 45 103 Other Provisions Authorization 4 2 2 3 3 3 17 Estimated Outlays * 4 3 3 3 3 16 Total Changes Authorization 27 25 75 76 76 76 355 Estimated Outlays * 38 31 44 61 71 245 * = between zero and $500,000. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2795 would increase direct spending by an insignificant amount. Basis of Estimate For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted late in fiscal year 2020 and that the authorized amounts will be appropriated in each year. Estimated outlays are based on historical spending patterns for similar activities. H.R. 2795 would authorize appropriations totaling $355 million over the 2020-2025 period. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $245 million over the same period.

CBO Cost Estimate H.R. 2795, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources Page 3 National Wildlife Corridors Title I would establish the National Wildlife Corridor System on federal land and waters to protect the movement of native species. The bill would authorize the annual appropriation of $18 million starting in 2020 for the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Commerce, Transportation, and the Interior to issue regulations on designating wildlife corridors and to manage those corridors. CBO estimates that implementing title I would cost $97 million over the 2020-2025 period. Tribal Wildlife Corridors Title II would direct USFWS to establish a program to designate wildlife corridors on tribal land and to provide related technical assistance to tribes. The bill would authorize the annual appropriation of $5 million starting in 2020 for that purpose. CBO estimates that implementing title II would cost $29 million over the 2020-2025 period. Wildlife Movement Grants Title III would direct USFWS to award grants to states, tribes, and other entities to support wildlife movement on nonfederal land. The bill would establish a national coordination committee with representatives from federal agencies, state agencies, and tribal governments to establish criteria for grant applications and to recommend projects to USFWS. Title III also would direct USFWS to establish regional councils to develop regional wildlife movement plans and solicit applications for grants. H.R. 2795 would authorize the annual appropriation of $50 million for those grants, starting in 2022. CBO estimates that implementing title III would cost $103 million over the 2020-2025 period. Other Provisions H.R. 2795 would authorize appropriations totaling $10.5 million over the 2020-2025 period for the U.S. Geological Survey to establish and maintain a database on national wildlife corridors. The bill also would authorize the annual appropriation of $1 million starting in 2020 for USFWS to provide administrative support to the regional councils established under title III. CBO estimates that implementing those provisions would cost $16 million over the 2020-2025 period. Pay-As-You-Go Considerations The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. H.R. 2795 would authorize USFWS to accept cash donations; such collections are classified in the budget as offsetting receipts, which are shown as reductions in direct spending, and those amounts would be available to spend without further appropriation. CBO expects that any donations would be offset soon thereafter by expenditures and thus the net effect on direct spending would be negligible.

CBO Cost Estimate H.R. 2795, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources Page 4 Income from mineral leasing, timber production, grazing, and special use permits is classified in the budget as offsetting receipts. Under H.R. 2795, the federal government could forgo receipts because land designated as wildlife corridors could be withdrawn from availability for those uses; however, CBO estimates that any reduction in those receipts would be insignificant over the 2020-2030 period. Increase in Long-Term Deficits CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2795 would not increase on-budget deficits by more than $5 billion in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031. Mandates: None. Estimate Prepared By Federal Costs: Janani Shankaran Mandates: Andrew Laughlin Estimate Reviewed By Susan Willie Chief, Natural and Physical Resources Cost Estimates Unit H. Samuel Papenfuss Deputy Director of Budget Analysis