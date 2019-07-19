Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3206, Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

H.R. 3206 would require the President to impose sanctions on foreign persons (individuals or entities) who provide vessels to lay pipes for certain Russian energy pipelines. The President has the authority under current law to impose similar sanctions. By requiring such sanctions, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 3206 would increase the number of people who would be denied visas by the Department of State and the number who would be subject to civil or criminal penalties. Most visa fees are retained by the department and spent without further appropriation, but some fees are deposited in the Treasury as revenues. Penalties also are recorded as revenues, and a portion of those penalties can be spent without further appropriation. Because CBO expects that very few additional people would be affected, CBO estimates the bill's enactment would have insignificant effects on both revenues and direct spending.

Imposing the sanctions required by H.R. 3206 would increase administrative costs of the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury. On the basis of the costs to implement similar legislation, CBO estimates that administering the specified sanctions would cost less than $500,000 over the 2019-2024 period. That spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

By imposing sanctions on certain foreign persons who have provided pipe-laying vessels to assist in construction of certain Russian energy pipelines, H.R. 3206 could prohibit individuals or entities in the United States from engaging in activities that would otherwise be permitted under current law, such as accessing property that would be frozen by the sanctions. Such a prohibition is a mandate under the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). The cost of the mandate would be any income that U.S. entities lose because they no longer have access to the property in question or because they may no longer engage in transactions prohibited by the bill.

Because the sanctions focus only on persons in foreign countries who have committed certain violations, CBO expects that the number of individuals or entities in the United States that could be affected by the legislation would be small. Furthermore, CBO expects that the loss of income from any incremental restrictions imposed by the bill would be small. Therefore, CBO estimates that the aggregate cost of the mandates would fall well below the annual threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($164 million in 2019, adjusted annually for inflation).

H.R. 3206 contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 17:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pWhy Is Wall Street So Sold on the 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut?
DJ
02:10pBLACKROCK : CEO Larry Fink says ECB must buy equities to stimulate euro zone
RE
02:07pFed's Bullard says rate cut would 'ratify' expectations
RE
02:05pBSEE GULF OF MEXICO STORM ACTIVITY STATISTICS : July 19, 2019
PU
02:00pOil steadies as Middle East tensions counter demand worries, set for weekly fall
RE
01:58pOil steadies as Middle East tensions counter demand worries, set for weekly fall
RE
01:50pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : July 15-19
PU
01:45pSpending, Debt-Ceiling Talks Continue as Pelosi's Deadline Nears -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:33pFrom beer to pens, South Koreans boycott Japanese brands as diplomatic row intensifies
RE
01:33pTrump says he is willing to help in Japan, South Korea dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group