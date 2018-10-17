Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 600, Digital Global Access Policy Act of 2018

10/17/2018 | 11:33am EDT

H.R. 600 would direct the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to collaborate with foreign governments, multilateral institutions, federal agencies, and other entities to promote Internet access in developing countries. The act also would require the Administration to provide a report to the Congress on its activities to promote such access.

On the basis of information from the Department of State and USAID, CBO expects that those agencies would hire 25 full-time employees (at an average compensation of about $124,000 in 2019) to provide expertise and assistance, support educations programs, and promote investments in Internet infrastructure. After adjusting for inflation, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 600 would cost $16 million over the 2019-2023 period, assuming appropriation of the estimated amounts. If the agencies request or the Congress appropriates a different amount, the costs could be higher or lower.

Enacting H.R. 600 would not affect direct spending or revenues; therefore, pay-as-you-go procedures do not apply.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 600 would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2029.

H.R. 600 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:32:06 UTC
