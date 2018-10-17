Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 6737, Protect Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act of 2018

10/17/2018 | 11:33am EDT

H.R. 6737 would authorize the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) to guarantee securities that contain certain mortgages refinanced by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) mortgage guarantee program. CBO estimates that enacting the legislation would reduce direct spending by $3 million in 2019; therefore, pay-as-you-go procedures apply. Enacting H.R. 6737 would not affect revenues.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6737 would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2029.

H.R. 6737 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA).

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:32:06 UTC
