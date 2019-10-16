CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 728, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization of 2019

H.R. 728 would amend the Public Health Service Act to authorize and amend several grant programs that support the education and training of nurses. In 2019, $221 million was appropriated for those programs. The legislation would authorize the following amounts for each year between 2020 and 2024:
-
$78 million for advanced education nursing grants,
-
$18 million for workforce diversity grants,
-
$44 million for nurse education, practice, and quality grants, and
-
$91 million for loan repayment and scholarship programs.
Based on historical spending for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the legislation would cost $970 million over the 2020-2024 period, assuming appropriation of authorized amounts. The remaining amounts would be spent after 2024.
The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 550 (health).
