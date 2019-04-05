Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : Monthly Budget Review for March 2019

04/05/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

The federal budget deficit was $693 billion for the first half of fiscal year 2019, the Congressional Budget Office estimates, $94 billion more than the deficit recorded during the same period last year. Revenues were $9 billion (or 1 percent) higher and outlays were $103 billion (or 5 percent) higher than during the first half of 2018.

Total Receipts: Up Slightly in the First Half of Fiscal Year 2019

Receipts totaled $1,506 billion during the first half of fiscal year 2019, CBO estimates-$9 billion (or 1 percent) more than during the same period last year. That slight increase was the result of offsetting changes in receipts from the following sources:

  • Individual income and payroll (social insurance) taxes together rose by $14 billion (or 1 percent).
    • Amounts withheld from workers' paychecks fell by $6 billion (or less than 1 percent). That change reflects a decline in the share of income withheld for taxes, which more than offset increases in wages and salaries. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued new withholding tables last January to reflect changes made by the 2017 tax act (Public Law 115-97). All employers were required to begin using the new tables by February 15, 2018. Hence, the new withholding rates were in effect during the first six months of this fiscal year but for only a small portion of the same period last year.
    • Nonwithheld payments of income and payroll taxes rose by $9 billion (or 5 percent). The first quarterly payment of estimated individual income taxes in the current fiscal year was due on January 15. (That payment was for 2018 tax liabilities.) Most taxpayers will not make their final payment of income taxes for 2018 until this month, when individual tax returns are due.
    • Income tax refunds were down by $14 billion (or 9 percent), boosting net receipts. Those amounts exclude refundable tax credits that are classified as outlays and reported separately below. The precise timing of refund payments varies from year to year, but most will be paid from February through April.
    • Unemployment insurance receipts (one kind of payroll tax) declined by $3 billion (or 20 percent).
  • Corporate income taxes fell by about $11 billion (or 15 percent). That decline largely reflects changes made by the 2017 tax act, which lowered the income tax rate for most corporations to 21 percent from the prior top statutory rate of 35 percent. For most corporations, final payments of taxes for 2018 and the first estimated payments for tax year 2019 are due in April.
  • Revenues from other sources resulted in a net increase of $7 billion (or 6 percent), mostly because of increased excise taxes and customs duties.
    • Excise taxes increased by $8 billion (or 19 percent), partly because of payments received in October for the tax on health insurance providers. In 2017, that tax was subject to a one-year moratorium, which was lifted for 2018. The moratorium is in effect again for 2019.
    • Customs duties increased by $16 billion (or 86 percent), primarily because of new tariffs imposed by the Administration during the past year.
    • Those revenue increases were partially offset by smaller remittances from the Federal Reserve to the Treasury. Those amounts declined by $14 billion (or 35 percent), mainly because short-term interest rates were higher, leading the central bank to pay depository institutions more interest on reserves. The resulting reduction in the Federal Reserve's net earnings led to smaller remittances to the Treasury.
    • Estate and gift taxes decreased by $3 billion (or 25 percent). At least some of that decline is probably the result of changes made by the 2017 tax act, which doubled the value of the estate tax exemption.

...read more

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:22:04 UTC
