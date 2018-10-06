Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : Monthly Budget Review for September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 12:23am CEST

The federal budget deficit was $782 billion in fiscal year 2018, the Congressional Budget Office estimates, $116 billion more than the shortfall recorded in fiscal year 2017. As was the case last year, this year's outlays were affected by shifts in the timing of certain payments that otherwise would have been due on a weekend. If not for those shifts, the deficit for the year would have been $826 billion-$162 billion larger than last year's amount.

The 2018 deficit equaled an estimated 3.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 3.5 percent in 2017. (If not for the timing shifts, the 2018 deficit would have equaled 4.1 percent of GDP.) Fiscal year 2018 was the third consecutive year in which the deficit increased as a percentage of GDP.

...read more

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 22:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aFinal tweaks in North American trade deal keep lid on e-commerce
RE
01:39aWILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
RE
01:35aNEXT FUTURE TRANSPORTATION : Autonomous Transportation Success Depends on Project Finance and Public Private Partnerships
SE
12:57aExclusive - U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
RE
12:43aFONPLATA FONDO FINANCIERO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE : Ponte leva esperança a moradores de Joinville
PU
12:24aStocks fall globally after U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise again
RE
12:23aU.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
RE
12:23aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for September 2018
PU
10/05Scooter company Bird enters Latin America with launch in Mexico City
RE
10/05U S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES : Readout of Secretary Azar’s Meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Enables the Digital Economy
2U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. : STRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Corporate Update
5ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.