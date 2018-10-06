CBO Congressional Budget Office : Monthly Budget Review for September 2018

The federal budget deficit was $782 billion in fiscal year 2018, the Congressional Budget Office estimates, $116 billion more than the shortfall recorded in fiscal year 2017. As was the case last year, this year's outlays were affected by shifts in the timing of certain payments that otherwise would have been due on a weekend. If not for those shifts, the deficit for the year would have been $826 billion-$162 billion larger than last year's amount.

The 2018 deficit equaled an estimated 3.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 3.5 percent in 2017. (If not for the timing shifts, the 2018 deficit would have equaled 4.1 percent of GDP.) Fiscal year 2018 was the third consecutive year in which the deficit increased as a percentage of GDP.

