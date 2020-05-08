CBO Congressional Budget Office : Panel of Economic Advisers, 2020

The Congressional Budget Office learns from many outside experts. For example, we work with our Panel of Economic Advisers to learn about important analytical issues in the advisers' areas of expertise and to obtain feedback about the agency's economic forecast. In addition, from time to time during the year, CBO calls on members of the panel for advice about how to address analytical questions that arise in the preparation of studies and cost estimates. Although such experts provide considerable assistance, CBO is solely responsible for the accuracy of its work.

Members of the panel generally serve two-year terms and can be reappointed. Today I would like to announce the current members of the Panel of Economic Advisers:

Katharine Abraham

Alan Auerbach

David Autor

Olivier Blanchard

Markus Brunnermeier

Seth Carpenter

Steven Davis

Kathryn Dominguez

Karen Dynan

Robert Hall

Jan Hatzius

Donald Kohn

Nellie Liang

Gregory Mankiw

Emi Nakamura

Jonathan Parker

James Poterba

Valerie Ramey

Aysegul Sahin

James Stock

Kevin Warsh

Mark Zandi

Members of CBO's Panel of Economic Advisers are selected to represent a variety of perspectives so that the agency can gather information and insights from experts with diverse views as well as from the interactions between those experts at panel meetings. The panelists' affiliations are shown on CBO's website. CBO requires panelists to disclose to the agency any substantial political activity in which they may be involved and any significant financial interests that they may have.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.