Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : Panel of Economic Advisers, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

The Congressional Budget Office learns from many outside experts. For example, we work with our Panel of Economic Advisers to learn about important analytical issues in the advisers' areas of expertise and to obtain feedback about the agency's economic forecast. In addition, from time to time during the year, CBO calls on members of the panel for advice about how to address analytical questions that arise in the preparation of studies and cost estimates. Although such experts provide considerable assistance, CBO is solely responsible for the accuracy of its work.

Members of the panel generally serve two-year terms and can be reappointed. Today I would like to announce the current members of the Panel of Economic Advisers:

  • Katharine Abraham
  • Alan Auerbach
  • David Autor
  • Olivier Blanchard
  • Markus Brunnermeier
  • Seth Carpenter
  • Steven Davis
  • Kathryn Dominguez
  • Karen Dynan
  • Robert Hall
  • Jan Hatzius
  • Donald Kohn
  • Nellie Liang
  • Gregory Mankiw
  • Emi Nakamura
  • Jonathan Parker
  • James Poterba
  • Valerie Ramey
  • Aysegul Sahin
  • James Stock
  • Kevin Warsh
  • Mark Zandi

Members of CBO's Panel of Economic Advisers are selected to represent a variety of perspectives so that the agency can gather information and insights from experts with diverse views as well as from the interactions between those experts at panel meetings. The panelists' affiliations are shown on CBO's website. CBO requires panelists to disclose to the agency any substantial political activity in which they may be involved and any significant financial interests that they may have.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 18:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pTD Bank flags quarterly loan loss provision of C$1.1 billion in U.S. retail unit
RE
02:35pBan on dividends, share buybacks for bailed-out EU firms
RE
02:34pAs pandemic rages, anything goes for bitcoin's third 'halving'
RE
02:30pOil set for a second weekly gain on demand hopes, output shut-ins
RE
02:30pOil set for a second weekly gain on demand hopes, output shut-ins
RE
02:29pEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference
PU
02:18pWall St. climbs 1% as historic job losses fewer than feared
RE
02:17pCanada to Probe Leak of April Employment Data -- Update
DJ
02:14pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Commends USDA Dairy-Product Purchases for Food Box Program
PU
02:09pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Panel of Economic Advisers, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
4ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group