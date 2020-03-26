Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : Report on the Troubled Asset Relief Program—March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

In October 2008, the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008 (Division A of Public Law 110-343) established the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) to enable the Department of the Treasury to promote stability in financial markets through the purchase and guarantee of 'troubled assets.' Section 202 of that legislation, as amended, requires annual reports from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on the costs of the program. The law also requires the Congressional Budget Office to submit its own report within 45 days of the issuance of OMB's report each year. CBO's assessment must discuss three elements:

  • The costs of purchases and guarantees of troubled assets,
  • Information CBO collects and the valuation methods it uses to calculate those costs, and
  • The program's effects on the federal budget deficit and debt.

To fulfill that requirement, CBO has prepared this report on TARP transactions completed, outstanding, or anticipated as of January 31, 2020. By CBO's estimate, $443.9 billion of the $700 billion initially authorized will be disbursed through the TARP, consisting of $442.5 billion already disbursed and $1.4 billion in projected future disbursements. CBO estimates that the government's total subsidy costs-including those already realized and those stemming from outstanding and anticipated transactions-will be $31 billion.

The estimated cost of the TARP stems largely from ongoing grant programs aimed at preventing foreclosures on home mortgages, assistance to American International Group (AIG), and aid to the automotive industry. Taken together, other transactions with financial institutions have yielded a net gain to the federal government from interest, dividends, and capital gains.

CBO's current assessment of the TARP's costs is about the same as the $31 billion estimate it reported in April 2019. That amount is lower than OMB's latest estimate of $32 billion because CBO projects a slightly lower cost for mortgage programs.

The U.S. financial system was in a precarious condition when the TARP was created, and the transactions envisioned and ultimately undertaken entailed substantial financial risk for the federal government. Nevertheless, the TARP's net realized costs have proven to be near the low end of the range of possible outcomes anticipated at the program's outset.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 19:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Bangladesh
PU
03:25pTWO TESLA EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : company email
RE
03:21pTens of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
03:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Report on the Troubled Asset Relief Program—March 2020
PU
03:17pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pCanada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
03:12pWall St. rallies for third day as investors focus on stimulus
RE
03:10pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group