Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : S. 3552, 7(a) Real Estate Appraisal Harmonization Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:13am CEST

Under current law, small businesses that receive loans under the Small Business Administration's (SBA's) 7(a) Loan program are required to receive an appraisal on any commercial real property used as collateral in securing those loans if the estimated value of the property is $250,000 or greater. S. 3552 would raise that threshold to the lowest of the thresholds used by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to determine when a commercial real estate transaction requires an appraisal. The threshold for all three agencies is currently $500,000.

Using information from the SBA on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 for the agency to update its program rules; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. CBO also estimates that any change in the subsidy cost of SBA loans, which are subject to appropriation, would be insignificant.

Enacting S. 3552 would not affect direct spending or revenues; therefore, pay-as-you-go procedures do not apply.

CBO estimates that enacting S. 3552 would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2029.

S. 3552 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

On August 13, 2018, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 6347, the 7(a) Real Estate Appraisal Harmonization Act, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Small Business on July 18, 2018. The two pieces of legislation are similar and CBO's estimates of their budgetary effects is the same.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aChina's September PPI up 3.6 percent year-on-year , just above forecast; CPI up 2.5 percent year-on-year
RE
03:40aSingapore's GIC takes minority stake in Nordic Aviation Capital
RE
03:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Japan ties should eye win-win cooperation
PU
03:35aOil prices rise on signs of falling Iranian oil exports
RE
03:33aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/16 Premier Li meets Dutch king, calls for more cooperation
PU
03:33aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF MONGOLIA : Foreign minister d.tsogtbaatar met with graham stuart, parliamentary under-secretary of state (minister for investment), uk department of international trade
PU
03:32aU.S. Government Deficit Grew 17% in Fiscal 2018--Update
DJ
03:29aDollar on defensive; yen, Swiss franc firm on Saudi, Brexit tensions
RE
03:23aCloud software firm Twilio to buy SendGrid in $2 billion deal
RE
03:22aPortugal government promises lower budget gap, steady 2019 growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : Money flies across tarmac as business jet show kicks off
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Textron, NetJets strike deal for up to 325 Cessna planes
4Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
5AMAZON.COM : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.