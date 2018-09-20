Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : The 2018 Long-Term Budget Outlook in 25 Slides

09/20/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

At 78 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), federal debt held by the public is now at its highest level since shortly after World War II. If current laws generally remained unchanged, CBO projects, growing budget deficits would boost that debt sharply over the next 30 years; it would approach 100 percent of GDP by the end of the next decade and 152 percent by 2048. That amount would be the highest in the nation's history by far. The prospect of large and growing debt poses substantial risks for the nation and presents policymakers with significant challenges.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 18:48:02 UTC
