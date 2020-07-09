Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : Work in Progress as of July 6, 2020

07/09/2020 | 02:26pm EDT
CBO's Work in Progress as of July 6, 2020
July 9, 2020
Report

Each quarter, CBO provides information about its work in progress. As of July 6, the agency was working on 96 cost estimates for legislation in addition to 29 analytic products.

View Document
321.93 KB
Summary

During the second quarter of 2020, CBO provided a variety of budget and economic analyses, fulfilling the agency's core mission of supporting the Congress during each stage of the legislative process. In addition to providing its regular analysis, CBO produced public and timely responses to Congressional inquiries and developed new approaches for assisting the Congress as it confronted the consequences of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Those approaches included releasing budget and economic analysis more frequently and making certain budget analysis more accessible.

Similarly, in response to Congressional requests, CBO published information about federal funding for state and local governments and about certain budgetary effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including how tax deferrals will affect federal revenues and what laws enacted in response to the pandemic will have the largest effect on the federal budget deficit.

As of July 6, CBO was working on 96 cost estimates for legislation that had been ordered reported by a committee or that was the subject of a motion to be placed on the consensus calendar. In addition, the agency was working on 29 analytic products that it expected to complete in the coming months.

Related Publications

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 18:25:06 UTC
