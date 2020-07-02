CBO Sees Double-Digit Jobless Rate Through 2020, GDP to Shrink 5.9% -- Update

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Unemployment is likely to remain in double digits through year's end, and the economic downturn will be more severe than previously forecast, according to projections released Thursday by the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO estimates the jobless rate will end the year at 10.5%, lower than its earlier forecast of 11.5%. Nevertheless, it is likely to remain above the pre-coronavirus pandemic level of about 3.5% through the end of the decade. The Labor Department on Thursday reported the rate fell to 11.1% in June from 13.3% in May.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, is expected to grow rapidly in the second half of 2020 as social-distancing measures are lifted and trillions of dollars in stimulus spending takes effect. But that won't be enough to overcome the impact of widespread business closures earlier in the year.

Output in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be 5.9% lower than a year earlier, the agency said, worse than the 5.6% drop it projected in May. Though the economy is likely to grow 4.8% next year, it won't return to its pre-pandemic size until mid-2022, it said.

The bounceback will likely be followed by a long, slow recovery similar to the pace of the previous decadelong economic expansion, when growth averaged around 2% a year, the CBO said. Unemployment is expected to average 6.1 percent a year through 2030.

The agency said its forecasts assume that social-distancing measures "gradually diminish to zero" from the third quarter of this year through the third quarter of 2021. But it acknowledged that projections are highly uncertain, given incomplete knowledge about the severity of the pandemic and the prospects for developing treatments or a vaccine.

The U.S. economy was humming in February when the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread business closures and travel restrictions designed to stem the outbreak, bringing economic activity to a standstill and ending the longest expansion in U.S. history.

"The economic outlook for 2020 to 2030 has deteriorated significantly since the agency last published its full baseline economic projections in January," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in Thursday's report.

