Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO : Shutdown Will Cost Government $3 Billion of Projected 2019 GDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:32am EST

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The partial government shutdown that ended Friday will cost the government about $3 billion and will subtract about 0.4 percentage point from annualized gross domestic product growth in the first quarter, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday.

In new estimates of the shutdown's impact, the CBO said the shutdown dampened economic activity mainly because of the roughly 320,000 furloughed workers who weren't contributing to GDP, as well as the delay in federal spending on goods and services and the reduction in aggregate demand.

The estimates, which the CBO cautioned are highly uncertain, don't incorporate other indirect negative effects of the shutdown, such as businesses that couldn't obtain federal permits or access loans while the government was partially closed.

"Such factors were probably beginning to lead firms to postpone investment and hiring decisions," the CBO said, adding that risks to the economy were becoming increasingly significant as the shutdown continued.

"Although their precise effects on economic output are uncertain, the negative effects of such factors would have become increasingly important if the partial shutdown had extended beyond five weeks," the report said.

The CBO estimated the 35-day shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history, reduced fourth-quarter GDP by $3 billion, or 0.1%. The level of real GDP in the first quarter, which ends March 30, is expected to be $8 billion lower than it would have been, or 0.2% lower.

Economic growth is expected to be higher in subsequent quarters this year, as the economy makes up some of the lost ground. But the CBO estimates about $3 billion -- or 0.02% of projected annual GDP in 2019 -- will never be recovered.

In estimates prepared before the shutdown, the agency projected the economy would grow 2.3% in 2019.

President Trump on Friday reached a deal with congressional leaders to reopen the government for three weeks while Republicans and Democrats negotiate over border security provisions in a new spending bill.

The CBO also estimated the budget deficit would total $897 billion in 2019, and pushed back its estimate for when budget deficits will exceed $1 trillion to 2022. Last year, the agency saw deficits topping $1 trillion next year, as government outlays continue to outstrip revenue growth.

The agency projected federal deficits would average $1.2 trillion a year over the next decade, or 4.4% as a share of gross domestic product, much higher than the 2.9% average over the past 50 years. Government debt is projected to swell from 78% of GDP in 2018 to 93% at the end of 2029.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54aCBO : Shutdown Will Cost Government $3 Billion of Projected 2019 GDP -- Update
DJ
10:47aUK watchdog says Libor end game may be uncertain
RE
10:37aPARTIAL U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COST ECONOMY $3 BILLION : budget office
RE
10:34aBulgaria could join the euro early in 2022 - finance minister
RE
10:34aUK grocers, fast food warn of major disruption from no-deal Brexit
RE
10:32aCBO : Shutdown Will Cost Government $3 Billion of Projected 2019 GDP
DJ
10:28aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Follow Wall Street Lower Over Fed, Earnings Jitters
DJ
10:26aOil drops as U.S. supply builds and China ignites demand worries
RE
10:24aFrance's CMA CGM launches offer to buy rest of CEVA Logistics shares
RE
10:22aWall Street drops more than 1 percent on Caterpillar, Nvidia warnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4ATLAS COPCO : ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.