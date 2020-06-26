Log in
CBO to Release Updated Economic Projections on July 2

06/26/2020 | 01:19pm EDT
Posted by
Deborah Kilroe
on
June 26, 2020

The Congressional Budget Office will release An Update to the Economic Outlook: 2020 to 2030 on Thursday, July 2. The report will be available on CBO's website at 2:00 p.m. and will provide the agency's first complete set of 10-year economic projections since January. It will update the interim projections that the agency published in May, which focused on 2020 and 2021, and will be largely consistent with the projections for those two years.

The report will present the forecast that CBO is using as the basis for its updated budget projections for 2020 to 2030. The agency currently plans to release those budget projections later this summer. CBO previously anticipated releasing its economic projections along with the budget projections, as it usually does, but they will be released early to provide the Congress with CBO's current assessment of the economic outlook as lawmakers continue to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah Kilroe is CBO's Director of Communications.

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:18:00 UTC
