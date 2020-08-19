Log in
CBO welcomes His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said,

08/19/2020 | 01:52am EDT

​The Executive Management of the Central Bank of Oman, under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Tahir bin Salim Al-Amri, the Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, and on behalf of all CBO staff, is pleased to welcome His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said.

Extending our congratulations to His Highness on earning the Royal Trust by being appointed the position of the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, and praying to Allah Almighty for to grant BOG all means of success for the development of the Omani economic and banking sector.

The Executive Management and all CBO staff also express their utmost gratitude to His Excellency Sultan bin Salim Al-Habsi, who held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman during the past period, wishing His Excellency the best of success in all his endeavors in assuming the tasks of his new position.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 05:51:14 UTC
