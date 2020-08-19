CBO welcomes His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said,

​The Executive Management of the Central Bank of Oman, under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Tahir bin Salim Al-Amri, the Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, and on behalf of all CBO staff, is pleased to welcome His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said.

Extending our congratulations to His Highness on earning the Royal Trust by being appointed the position of the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, and praying to Allah Almighty for to grant BOG all means of success for the development of the Omani economic and banking sector.

The Executive Management and all CBO staff also express their utmost gratitude to His Excellency Sultan bin Salim Al-Habsi, who held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman during the past period, wishing His Excellency the best of success in all his endeavors in assuming the tasks of his new position.