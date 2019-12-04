CBOE : Good Family Policies Offer Common Ground for Divided Ideologies

For Immediate Release: November 14, 2019

Washington, DC - In today's CEPR Blog, Senior Policy Fellow Shawn Fremstad responds to the recent media attention on conservative attacks on liberal family values from a progressive point of view.

'[Progressives] shouldn't feel like they need to echo social conservatives to be viewed as taking family seriously,' writes Fremstad. The bottom-line is that there are a long list of effective family policies that offer common ground for progressives, liberals, and conservatives, like paid family leave, child allowances, a higher minimum wage, promoting men's involvement in paid and unpaid care work.