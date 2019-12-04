CBOE : Good Family Policies Offer Common Ground for Divided Ideologies

For Immediate Release: November 14, 2019
Contact: Karen Conner, (202) 293-5380 x117, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Washington, DC - In today's CEPR Blog, Senior Policy Fellow Shawn Fremstad responds to the recent media attention on conservative attacks on liberal family values from a progressive point of view.
'[Progressives] shouldn't feel like they need to echo social conservatives to be viewed as taking family seriously,' writes Fremstad. The bottom-line is that there are a long list of effective family policies that offer common ground for progressives, liberals, and conservatives, like paid family leave, child allowances, a higher minimum wage, promoting men's involvement in paid and unpaid care work.
Disclaimer
CEPR - Center for Economic and Policy Research published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:29:02 UTC