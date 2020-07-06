Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBP Aguadilla Field Operations Seizes 6 Semiautomatic Pistols and 9 Pistol Magazines En Route to Trinidad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized Friday 6 semiautomatic pistols and 9 pistol magazines inside a toolbox sent via air courier from Tennessee to Port of Spain, Trinidad.

'The exportation of firearms requires a license in compliance with US Export Control regulations', stated Carlos Nieves, Port Director in Mayaguez-Aguadilla. 'CBP officers enforce US import and export regulations to ensure that products entering the supply chain respect international trade agreements.'

On July 1, CBP officers inspected outbound parcels at the Rafael Hernandez International Airport. A CBP K-9 alerted to a box manifested as 'Gift Shipment' with $100 customs value declared.

A more intrusive inspection revealed that the toolbox had six semiautomatic pistols and nine pistol magazines.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the weapons for further investigation.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) administers U.S. laws, regulations and policies governing the export and re-export of commodities, software, and technology (collectively 'items') falling under the jurisdiction of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

CBP works with the BIS to implement and enforce the EAR, which regulates the export, reexport, and transfer (in-country) of items with commercial uses that can also be used in conventional arms, weapons of mass destruction, terrorist activities, or human rights abuses, and less sensitive military items.

With more than 60,000 employees, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP, is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations and is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.

As the United States' first unified border entity, CBP takes a comprehensive approach to border management and control, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection into one coordinated and supportive activity.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pSSR MINING : Marigold Produces Four Millionth Gold Ounce; 2020 Exploration Budget Increased
PR
05:53pFOODCO P J S C : supports Oyo Covid-19 taskforce
AQ
05:52pJUST IN : NNPC announces reshuffle of top management
AQ
05:52pAFCON : Lazarus wants Super Eagles call up
AQ
05:52pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo impresses in Juventus 4-1 win
AQ
05:51pSIMON : Property Group Sells $2.0 Billion Of Senior Notes
PR
05:51pCONOIL : NNPC announces reshuffle of top management
AQ
05:50pNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7
BU
05:50pDelaware Court Grants An Order for the Expedited Briefing Schedule of Hemostemix's Injunction against Accudata Solutions, Inc. and Hemostemix is in Receipt of an Unsigned Report from Aspire Health Science
NE
05:49pNORTHWESTERN : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group