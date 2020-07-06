CBP Aguadilla Field Operations Seizes 6 Semiautomatic Pistols and 9 Pistol Magazines En Route to Trinidad

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized Friday 6 semiautomatic pistols and 9 pistol magazines inside a toolbox sent via air courier from Tennessee to Port of Spain, Trinidad.

'The exportation of firearms requires a license in compliance with US Export Control regulations', stated Carlos Nieves, Port Director in Mayaguez-Aguadilla. 'CBP officers enforce US import and export regulations to ensure that products entering the supply chain respect international trade agreements.'

On July 1, CBP officers inspected outbound parcels at the Rafael Hernandez International Airport. A CBP K-9 alerted to a box manifested as 'Gift Shipment' with $100 customs value declared.

A more intrusive inspection revealed that the toolbox had six semiautomatic pistols and nine pistol magazines.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the weapons for further investigation.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) administers U.S. laws, regulations and policies governing the export and re-export of commodities, software, and technology (collectively 'items') falling under the jurisdiction of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

CBP works with the BIS to implement and enforce the EAR, which regulates the export, reexport, and transfer (in-country) of items with commercial uses that can also be used in conventional arms, weapons of mass destruction, terrorist activities, or human rights abuses, and less sensitive military items.

