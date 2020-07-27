CBP Awards Integrated Defense & Security Solutions Opioid Detection Contract

Pilot Program will use DETECT™ 1000 for Opioid Detection in International Mail

Today, Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) announced that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded the company the first phase of a pilot program to develop advanced threat algorithms (ATR) for the detection of narcotics and opioids that are commonly shipped and concealed in mail and other packages. Under the contract, IDSS will work with CBP and its stakeholders to deliver up to seven systems to international mail inspection facilities. This will increase the number of packages that can be screened each day for narcotics and other illicit material, creating a more efficient and safer environment for front line CBP mail inspection officers. The program will build upon the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms completed under the Opioid Detection Challenge (www.opioiddetectionchallenge.com) where IDSS was recognized as the grand prize winner for its algorithm development and detection capability.

“IDSS is grateful to CBP and the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) for the opportunity to showcase the unique advantages of the DETECT™ 1000 to develop AI driven algorithms that will identify narcotic threats that would normally go unseen using traditional physical inspection methods. We are proud of our team for their effort and dedication and look forward to this partnership with CBP,” said Jeffrey Hamel, President and CEO at IDSS.

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions is a small business security technology manufacturer based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of security experts with the goal of developing security solutions to address current and future threats to aviation. The DETECT™ 1000 has received certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection. While designed initially for explosives detection, the DETECT™ 1000 superior image quality and x-ray information can also be leveraged for the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) of mail and parcels containing food and similar sized items.

